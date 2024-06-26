Houston opens cooling centers to beat the heat advisory

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz
Wednesday’s weather is poised to be a dog day of summer, with the heat index forecasted to exceed 108 degrees.
To help Houstonians beat the heat, the City of Houston has opened cooling centers throughout the city available for the public to use during hours of operation on Wednesday. Que Onda Magazine has listed those below.
Why does extreme heat pose a danger to public health?
Prolonged exposure to extreme heat without proper hydration and other precautionary actions may result in heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Keep yourself, your family, and your pets safe during extreme heat by visiting Houston’s emergency website.
Stay Informed
For up-to-date weather information, visit the National Weather Service Houston/ Galveston forecast office website.
Cooling Centers
|Location
|Street Address
|Hours
|Acres Homes Neighborhood Library
|8501 W. Montgomery, 77088
|12 noon – 8 p.m.
|Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
|6719 W. Montgomery, 77091
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Alief Neighborhood Center
|11903 Bellaire Blvd., 77072
|8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library
|7007 W. Fuqua, 77489
|12 noon – 8 p.m.
|Bracewell Neighborhood Library
|9002 Kingspoint, 77089
|12 noon – 8 p.m.
|Carnegie Neighborhood Library
|1050 Quitman, 77009
|12 noon – 8 p.m.
|Central Library
|500 McKinney, 77002
|9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Family History Research Center
|5300 Caroline, 77004
|10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Collier Regional Library
|6200 Pinemont, 77092
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
|6402 Market St., 77007
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|TECHLink Dixon
|8002 Hirsch, 77016
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
|4014 Market St., 77007
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Flores Neighborhood Library
|110 N. Milby, 77003
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|African American History Research Center
|1300 Victor St., 77019
|10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
|3810 W. Fuqua St.,77045
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Heights Neighborhood Library
|1302 Heights Blvd., 77008
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Hillendahl Neighborhood Library
|2436 Gessner, 77080
|12 noon – 8 p.m.
|Houston History Research Center
|550 McKinney, 77002
|10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Johnson Neighborhood Library
|3517 Reed Rd., 77051
|12 noon – 8 p.m.
|Jungman Neighborhood Library
|5830 Westheimer Rd., 77051
|12 noon – 8 p.m.
|Kashmere Multi-Service Center
|4802 Lockwood Dr, 77026
|8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Kendall Neighborhood Library
|609 N. Eldridge Pkwy., 77079
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Looscan Neighborhood Library
|2510 Willowick, 77027
|12 noon – 8 p.m.
|Magnolia Multi-Service Center
|7037 Capitol St, 77011
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Mancuso Neighborhood Library
|6767 Bellfort, 77087
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Melcher Neighborhood Library
|7200 Keller, 77012
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Metropolitan Multi-Service Center
|1475 W Gray St, 77019
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Montrose Neighborhood Library
|4100 Montrose Blvd., 77006
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Moody Neighborhood Library
|9525 Irvington Blvd., 77076
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Northeast Multi-Service Center
|9720 Spaulding St., 77016
|8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
|Oak Forest Neighborhood Library
|1349 W. 43rd Street, 77018
|12 noon – 8 p.m.
|Park Place Regional Library
|8145 Park Place Blvd., 77017
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Ring Neighborhood Library
|8835 Long Point Dr., 77055
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library
|3223 Wilcrest Dr., 77042
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Scenic Woods Regional Library
|10677 Homestead Rd., 77016
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Smith Neighborhood Library
|3624 Scott St., 77004
|12 noon – 8 p.m.
|Southwest Multi-Service Center
|6400 High Star Dr., 77074
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Stanaker Neighborhood Library
|611 S/Sgt. Macario Garcia Dr., 77011
|12 noon – 8 p.m.
|Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
|4410 Reed Rd., 77051
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|McGovern-Stella Link Regional Library
|7405 Stella Link Rd., 77025
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Third Ward Multi-Service Center
|3611 Ennis St., 77004
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Tuttle Neighborhood Library
|702 Kress, 77020
|12 noon – 8 p.m.
|Vinson Neighborhood Library
|3810 W. Fuqua, 77045
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|Walker Neighborhood Library
|5505 Belrose, 77035
|12 noon – 8 p.m.
|Walter Neighborhood Library
|7660 Clarewood, 77036
|12 noon – 8 p.m.
|West End Multi Service Center
|170 Heights Blvd., 77007
|8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Young Neighborhood Library
|5107 Griggs, 77021
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.