Que Onda banner ad 1870x125
LSCUP-SummerFall-Que-Onda-APRIL_1870x125
Expedia-TopAd
VRBO-TopBanner
HCCS Redistricting Digital Ad 44 x 300 (1)
Crime-stoppers-kim-ogg

¡Que Onda Magazine!

Houston's oldest bilingual publication

Houston opens cooling centers to beat the heat advisory

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

Wednesday’s weather is poised to be a dog day of summer, with the heat index forecasted to exceed 108 degrees.

To help Houstonians beat the heat, the City of Houston has opened cooling centers throughout the city available for the public to use during hours of operation on Wednesday. Que Onda Magazine has listed those below.

Why does extreme heat pose a danger to public health?

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat without proper hydration and other precautionary actions may result in heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Keep yourself, your family, and your pets safe during extreme heat by visiting Houston’s emergency website.

Stay Informed
For up-to-date weather information, visit the National Weather Service Houston/ Galveston forecast office website.

Cooling Centers

LocationStreet AddressHours
Acres Homes Neighborhood Library8501 W. Montgomery, 7708812 noon – 8 p.m.
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center6719 W. Montgomery, 770918 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Alief Neighborhood Center11903 Bellaire Blvd., 770728 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Blue Ridge Neighborhood Library7007 W. Fuqua, 7748912 noon – 8 p.m.
Bracewell Neighborhood Library9002 Kingspoint, 7708912 noon – 8 p.m.
Carnegie Neighborhood Library1050 Quitman, 7700912 noon – 8 p.m.
Central Library500 McKinney, 770029 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Family History Research Center5300 Caroline, 7700410 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Collier Regional Library6200 Pinemont, 7709210 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center6402 Market St., 770078 a.m. – 5 p.m.
TECHLink Dixon8002 Hirsch, 7701610 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center4014 Market St., 770078 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Flores Neighborhood Library110 N. Milby, 7700310 a.m. – 6 p.m.
African American History Research Center1300 Victor St., 7701910 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center3810 W. Fuqua St.,770458 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Heights Neighborhood Library1302 Heights Blvd., 7700810 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Hillendahl Neighborhood Library2436 Gessner, 7708012 noon – 8 p.m.
Houston History Research Center550 McKinney, 7700210 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Johnson Neighborhood Library3517 Reed Rd., 7705112 noon – 8 p.m.
Jungman Neighborhood Library5830 Westheimer Rd., 7705112 noon – 8 p.m.
Kashmere Multi-Service Center4802 Lockwood Dr, 77026 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Kendall Neighborhood Library609 N. Eldridge Pkwy., 7707910 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Looscan Neighborhood Library2510 Willowick, 7702712 noon – 8 p.m.
Magnolia Multi-Service Center7037 Capitol St, 770118 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Mancuso Neighborhood Library6767 Bellfort, 7708710 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Melcher Neighborhood Library7200 Keller, 7701210 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Metropolitan Multi-Service Center1475 W Gray St, 77019 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Montrose Neighborhood Library4100 Montrose Blvd., 7700610 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Moody Neighborhood Library9525 Irvington Blvd., 7707610 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Northeast Multi-Service Center9720 Spaulding St., 770168 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Oak Forest Neighborhood Library1349 W. 43rd Street, 7701812 noon – 8 p.m.
Park Place Regional Library8145 Park Place Blvd., 7701710 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Ring Neighborhood Library8835 Long Point Dr., 7705510 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Robinson-Westchase Neighborhood Library3223 Wilcrest Dr., 7704210 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Scenic Woods Regional Library10677 Homestead Rd., 7701610 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Smith Neighborhood Library3624 Scott St., 7700412 noon – 8 p.m.
Southwest Multi-Service Center6400 High Star Dr., 770748 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Stanaker Neighborhood Library611 S/Sgt. Macario Garcia Dr., 7701112 noon – 8 p.m.
Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center4410 Reed Rd., 770518 a.m. – 5 p.m.
McGovern-Stella Link Regional Library7405 Stella Link Rd., 7702510 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Third Ward Multi-Service Center3611 Ennis St., 770048 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Tuttle Neighborhood Library702 Kress, 7702012 noon – 8 p.m.
Vinson Neighborhood Library3810 W. Fuqua, 7704510 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Walker Neighborhood Library5505 Belrose, 7703512 noon – 8 p.m.
Walter Neighborhood Library7660 Clarewood, 7703612 noon – 8 p.m.
West End Multi Service Center170 Heights Blvd., 770078 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Young Neighborhood Library5107 Griggs, 7702110 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Latest Stories