Houston opens cooling centers to beat the heat advisory

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

Wednesday’s weather is poised to be a dog day of summer, with the heat index forecasted to exceed 108 degrees.

To help Houstonians beat the heat, the City of Houston has opened cooling centers throughout the city available for the public to use during hours of operation on Wednesday. Que Onda Magazine has listed those below.

Why does extreme heat pose a danger to public health?

Prolonged exposure to extreme heat without proper hydration and other precautionary actions may result in heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Keep yourself, your family, and your pets safe during extreme heat by visiting Houston’s emergency website.

Stay Informed

For up-to-date weather information, visit the National Weather Service Houston/ Galveston forecast office website.

Cooling Centers