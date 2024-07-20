Houston lawmaker, US Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, has died at 74

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, a three-decade member of Congress and a voice for a predominantly Hispanic and Black Houston district, has died, the 74-year-old’s family said on Friday.

“Today, with incredible grief of our loss yet deep gratitude for the life she shared with us, we announced the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of the 18th Congressional District of Texas,” Jackson Lee’s family wrote. “A fierce champion of the people, she was affectionately and simply known as ‘Congresswoman’ by her constituents in recognition of her near-ubiquitous presence and service to their daily lives for more than 30 years.

The lawmaker’s family said funeral arrangements are pending.

Early last month, Jackson Lee revealed she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and undergoing treatment, adding that she would be occasionally absent from her Congressional duties.

“I am confident that my doctors have developed the best possible plan to target my specific diseases. The road ahead will not be easy, but I stand in faith that God will strengthen me,” Jackson Lee said in a statement on June 2.

A prayer and praise vigil was held shortly after in support of her fight. Jackson Lee’s family or office didn’t disclose whether her cancer was the cause of her death.

The Democrat’s office boasted her accomplishments since she won her seat in 1994, crediting her with establishing the Juneteenth Federal Holiday and reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act.

“However, she impacted us most as our beloved wife, sister, mother, and Bebe (grandmother),” Jackson Lee’s representatives said.

Jackson Lee is survived by her husband Elwyn Lee and their two children.

Working in her last days

Just a week prior, Jackson Lee advocated on behalf of CenterPoint Energy customers by calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the utility company’s response to Hurricane Beryl.

Jackson Lee was also months away from going for her 16th term in the U.S. House of Representatives after winning her Democratic primary in March.

The lawmaker fell late last year in her bid to become the next Houston mayor in a runoff against winner John Whitmire.

Before ascending to the Capitol, she was elected to Houston City Council in 1989, serving the city until her congressional election.