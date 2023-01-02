Houston Homeowner Shoots and Kills Alleged Barbecue Pit Thief in Northeast Houston

A dramatic confrontation unfolded in northeast Houston early Sunday morning when a homeowner, in pursuit of a man who allegedly stole a barbecue pit from his property, shot and killed the suspect out of fear for his life, according to authorities from Harris County.

The fatal incident occurred around 2 a.m. on the 1500 block of Ralston Road and Kensington Oak Drive in Humble, approximately 25 minutes outside of Downtown Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez provided preliminary details from the investigation later on Sunday afternoon, shedding light on the sequence of events leading to the tragic outcome.

Investigators determined that the alleged robber had stolen the barbecue pit from the homeowner’s residence just moments before he was fatally shot. The homeowner, in a bid to apprehend the suspect, pursued him in his vehicle and confronted him “a short distance away from the original scene,” as per Gonzalez’s statement.

According to Gonzalez, when the property owner exited his vehicle to confront the suspect, he perceived a threat from a second individual who was accompanying the suspect in the car. Fearing for his safety, the homeowner discharged his firearm multiple times, striking the suspect.

Authorities confirmed the presence of a second person in the vehicle during the shooting, who emerged unharmed. At present, no charges have been filed against this individual. The homeowner, who has been fully cooperative with investigators, provided a detailed account of the incident to law enforcement. As of now, he has not faced any charges.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the case will be forwarded to the Harris County District Attorney’s Office for presentation to a grand jury for further deliberation.