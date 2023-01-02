Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon and Expo on April 12th



Join us for an extraordinary event! The Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon & Business Expo, on April 12th at the Hilton Americas – Houston, is an unmissable opportunity to connect with over 2,000 industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers.

Experience the largest business luncheon & expo in Houston, featuring remarks from local and national leaders, highlighting the Chamber’s impactful work on our economy. Explore the Business Expo with 80+ exhibitors showcasing their services & products. Plus, sponsorship includes a 1-year membership.

Don’t miss out on this networking extravaganza, with Que Onda Magazine as the media sponsor.