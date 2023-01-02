Expedia-TopAd
¡Que Onda Magazine!

Houston's oldest bilingual publication

Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon and Expo on April 12th


Join us for an extraordinary event! The Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Annual Luncheon & Business Expo, on April 12th at the Hilton Americas – Houston, is an unmissable opportunity to connect with over 2,000 industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers.

Experience the largest business luncheon & expo in Houston, featuring remarks from local and national leaders, highlighting the Chamber’s impactful work on our economy. Explore the Business Expo with 80+ exhibitors showcasing their services & products. Plus, sponsorship includes a 1-year membership.

Don’t miss out on this networking extravaganza, with Que Onda Magazine as the media sponsor.