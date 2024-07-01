Houston gymnasts to represent Team USA in 2024 Olympics

Minneapolis – A few Houston area gymnasts will represent Team USA in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. It was an exhilarating week in Minneapolis as Texas showed up and showed off.

In total, four gymnasts from Texas are headed to Paris to represent Team USA.

The men’s team will consist of Fred Richard, Brody Malone, Paul Juda, Asher Hong, and Stephen Nedoroscik. The two traveling alternates are Khoi Young and Shane Wiskus.

Simone Biles was an automatic inclusion on the women’s team as she placed first in the competition. Joining Simone are Conroe’s Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera. The traveling alternates are Texas’ own Joscelyn Roberson and Leanne Wong.