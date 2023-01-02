Houston Election Results: Mayor, Controller, and Council Seats Decided

The latest election results for key positions in Houston and surrounding areas have been released, providing clarity on the outcomes of the recent voting. Here is a breakdown of the winners and percentages of votes for various offices:

Houston Mayor:

John Whitmire (Party: N/A) – 64% (Total Votes: 129,495)

Sheila Jackson Lee (Party: N/A) – 36% (Total Votes: 71,523)

Houston Controller:

Chris Hollins (Party: N/A) – 59% (Total Votes: 109,778)

Orlando Sanchez (Party: N/A) – 41% (Total Votes: 75,867)

Houston Council At-Large 1:

Julian Ramirez (Party: N/A) – 50% (Total Votes: 88,858)

Melanie Miles (Party: N/A) – 50% (Total Votes: 88,520)

Houston Council At-Large 2:

Willie Davis (Party: N/A) – 55% (Total Votes: 95,246)

Nick Hellyar (Party: N/A) – 45% (Total Votes: 77,646)

Houston Council At-Large 3:

Twila Carter (Party: N/A) – 51% (Total Votes: 88,377)

Richard Cantu (Party: N/A) – 49% (Total Votes: 84,781)

Houston Council At-Large 4:

Letitia Plummer (Party: N/A) – 53% (Total Votes: 92,774)

Roy Morales (Party: N/A) – 47% (Total Votes: 83,145)

Houston Council District D:

Carolyn Evans-Shabazz (Party: N/A) – 65% (Total Votes: 11,801)

Travis McGee (Party: N/A) – 35% (Total Votes: 6,256)

Houston Council District G:

Mary Nan Huffman (Party: N/A) – 57% (Total Votes: 18,372)

Tony Buzbee (Party: N/A) – 43% (Total Votes: 14,120)

Houston Council District H:

Mario Castillo (Party: N/A) – 64% (Total Votes: 8,398)

Cynthia Reyes Revilla (Party: N/A) – 36% (Total Votes: 4,752)

City Council District 4 (Baytown):

James Franco (Party: Other) – 54% (Total Votes: 270)

Kim Kosteck (Party: Other) – 46% (Total Votes: 232)

Bellaire Mayor:

Gus Pappas (Party: N/A) – 57% (Total Votes: 1,880)

Aaron Perry (Party: N/A) – 43% (Total Votes: 1,419)

Pearland Council Position 3:

Mona Chavarria (Party: N/A) – 100% (Total Votes: 1,927)

Pearland Council Position 6:

Chad Thumann (Party: N/A) – 63% (Total Votes: 1,353)

Veronica Longoria (Party: N/A) – 26% (Total Votes: 571)

Diana Antezana (Party: N/A) – 11% (Total Votes: 234)

These results provide a comprehensive overview of the political landscape in Houston and neighboring areas following the recent elections.