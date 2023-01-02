Houston Election Results: Mayor, Controller, and Council Seats Decided
The latest election results for key positions in Houston and surrounding areas have been released, providing clarity on the outcomes of the recent voting. Here is a breakdown of the winners and percentages of votes for various offices:
Houston Mayor:
- John Whitmire (Party: N/A) – 64% (Total Votes: 129,495)
- Sheila Jackson Lee (Party: N/A) – 36% (Total Votes: 71,523)
Last Updated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:20 AM
Houston Controller:
- Chris Hollins (Party: N/A) – 59% (Total Votes: 109,778)
- Orlando Sanchez (Party: N/A) – 41% (Total Votes: 75,867)
Last Updated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:20 AM
Houston Council At-Large 1:
- Julian Ramirez (Party: N/A) – 50% (Total Votes: 88,858)
- Melanie Miles (Party: N/A) – 50% (Total Votes: 88,520)
Last Updated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:20 AM
Houston Council At-Large 2:
- Willie Davis (Party: N/A) – 55% (Total Votes: 95,246)
- Nick Hellyar (Party: N/A) – 45% (Total Votes: 77,646)
Last Updated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:20 AM
Houston Council At-Large 3:
- Twila Carter (Party: N/A) – 51% (Total Votes: 88,377)
- Richard Cantu (Party: N/A) – 49% (Total Votes: 84,781)
Last Updated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 7:48 AM
Houston Council At-Large 4:
- Letitia Plummer (Party: N/A) – 53% (Total Votes: 92,774)
- Roy Morales (Party: N/A) – 47% (Total Votes: 83,145)
Last Updated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:20 AM
Houston Council District D:
- Carolyn Evans-Shabazz (Party: N/A) – 65% (Total Votes: 11,801)
- Travis McGee (Party: N/A) – 35% (Total Votes: 6,256)
Last Updated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:20 AM
Houston Council District G:
- Mary Nan Huffman (Party: N/A) – 57% (Total Votes: 18,372)
- Tony Buzbee (Party: N/A) – 43% (Total Votes: 14,120)
Last Updated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:20 AM
Houston Council District H:
- Mario Castillo (Party: N/A) – 64% (Total Votes: 8,398)
- Cynthia Reyes Revilla (Party: N/A) – 36% (Total Votes: 4,752)
Last Updated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:20 AM
City Council District 4 (Baytown):
- James Franco (Party: Other) – 54% (Total Votes: 270)
- Kim Kosteck (Party: Other) – 46% (Total Votes: 232)
Last Updated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:20 AM
Bellaire Mayor:
- Gus Pappas (Party: N/A) – 57% (Total Votes: 1,880)
- Aaron Perry (Party: N/A) – 43% (Total Votes: 1,419)
Last Updated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:20 AM
Pearland Council Position 3:
- Mona Chavarria (Party: N/A) – 100% (Total Votes: 1,927)
Last Updated: Saturday, December 9, 2023, 9:28 PM
Pearland Council Position 6:
- Chad Thumann (Party: N/A) – 63% (Total Votes: 1,353)
- Veronica Longoria (Party: N/A) – 26% (Total Votes: 571)
- Diana Antezana (Party: N/A) – 11% (Total Votes: 234)
Last Updated: Sunday, December 10, 2023, 6:20 AM
These results provide a comprehensive overview of the political landscape in Houston and neighboring areas following the recent elections.