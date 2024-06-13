Houston councilman Mario Castillo launches community policing program for District H

District H residents may now report nuisance-level issues affecting their quality of life in an independent website in partnership with METRO, Houston Police Department, and Greater Northside Management District.

By Indira Zaldivar & Edward Saenz

To address issues affecting quality of life of District H residents, Houston Councilman Mario Castillo rolled out a community policing program on Thursday in partnership with the Houston Police Department, Greater Northside Management District, and METRO.

Titled the “District H Patrol Program,” which is modeled after District J councilman Edward Pollard’s patrol program, will focus on maintaining an independent website where District H residents may report quality of life nuisance-level issues in their neighborhoods and also issues related to the METRORail Redline corridor in a timely fashion.

“If you have any issues with illegal dumping, homelessness, panhandling… graffiti, things that are not high priorities but they still impact your safety and your neighborhoods, you can report them to our website,” Castillo told Que Onda Magazine upon conclusion of the press conference.

“We’ll work directly with HPD to get those addressed through my District H patrol program.”

District H will fund the overtime payment to HPD officers to address these District H reported issues. An advisory board made up of community leaders and stakeholders will oversee and enhance the efficiency of the patrol.

Castillo said addressing these quality of life issues voiced by District H residents during his campaign is his priority and the reason for the establishment of the program within his first seven months in office.

“When I was campaigning I block walked all over District H, talking to residents directly…these issues came up in every neighborhood I went to,” Castillo told Que Onda Magazine.

“I made it my priority to address them right away.”

METRO Board Chair Elizabeth Brock said METRO is excited to partner with District H Patrol to ensure riders feel safe and to bring more safety and collaboration to District H.

“We want to make sure that our riders feel safe,” Brock said. “A greater police presence, more efficient use of our patrol is critical to the success and our partnership and working together is very critical.”

Brock said that METRO is currently working on similar initiatives in the Gulfton area along with the Houston Mayor’s Office such as a revitalization project that will be announced soon.

The District H Patrol is “going to be a great way to make District H safer,” Castillo said.

District H residents may fill out a form to report low-level nuisance issues at districthpatrol.com .

The District H Patrol is not a substitute for the city’ service request site 3-1-1. Report emergencies by calling 9-1-1.