Houston Celebrates Strongest Financial Health in Two Decades, According to Annual Report

In the recently released Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) for the fiscal year ending June 2023, the City of Houston boasts its strongest financial standing in 20 years. The report, which provides a comprehensive overview of the city’s financial landscape, attributes this remarkable achievement to a series of policy reforms initiated by Mayor Sylvester Turner’s administration, coupled with meticulous planning and strategic management of federal COVID-19 funding.

Key indicators reveal a significant upswing in the City’s financial health over the past five fiscal years under Mayor Turner’s leadership. The net position, a crucial metric reflecting the government’s fiscal strength, has experienced a positive trend. Starting from a negative $95 million at the conclusion of fiscal year 2016, the net position has surged to an impressive $7.6 billion as of the end of FY23. This marks an increase of $1.7 billion compared to the previous fiscal year, attributed to a rise in total assets by approximately $802.6 million and a reduction in total liabilities by $919.5 million. Notably, the decrease in liabilities is primarily attributed to a reduction in the total other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liability by $576.6 million and a decline of $407.8 million in total outstanding debt.

The unrestricted portion of the net position has witnessed a substantial improvement of approximately $1.3 billion, with a remaining deficit of $5.0 billion at the conclusion of FY23.

Several factors contribute to this improved financial standing:

Sound Fiscal Management: The City’s prudent financial management practices have played a crucial role in achieving this milestone. Historic Pension Reform in 2017: Mayor Turner’s administration addressed the looming pension crisis, reducing the unfunded pension liability from approximately $8.2 billion at the start of the term to $1.49 billion in FY21. However, due to market volatility, the current estimated liability stands at $2.4 billion. OPEB Liability Management: The City took proactive steps to address other post-employment benefit (OPEB) liabilities, resulting in a significant reduction of $576.6 million. Debt Reduction: A strategic reduction in total outstanding debt by $407.8 million has contributed to the City’s improved financial position. Increased Federal Financial Assistance: The City’s ability to secure and effectively manage federal COVID-19 funding has played a vital role in bolstering its financial resilience.

The financial accomplishments highlighted in the ACFR underscore the success of Mayor Sylvester Turner’s administration in steering the City of Houston towards a path of sustained fiscal strength and stability.