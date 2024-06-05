Houston Astros’ Cristian Javier to Undergo Tommy John Surgery, Ending 2024 Season

In a blow to the Houston Astros’ pitching rotation, starting pitcher Cristian Javier is set to undergo Tommy John surgery this week, effectively sidelining him for the remainder of the 2024 season. The news, reported by Chandler Rome of The Athletic, follows Javier’s placement on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 24 due to right forearm discomfort.

Tommy John surgery, formally known as ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, is a procedure aimed at repairing the elbow. Javier’s surgery is scheduled for Thursday, with expectations that he will be out until late next season.

The unfortunate announcement comes on the heels of similar news regarding fellow pitcher Jose Urquidy, who is also slated for Tommy John surgery.

The absence of both Javier and Urquidy presents a significant challenge for the Astros’ rotation, already grappling with depth issues. Currently, only three starting pitchers on the MLB roster boast ERAs below 5.00: Ronel Blanco (2.44), Justin Verlander (3.63), and Framber Valdez (3.95). Urquidy has yet to make an appearance this season after starting on the injured list, while Javier had been a relatively dependable presence, maintaining a 3.89 ERA through seven starts.

Despite showing signs of recovery, Javier’s setback became evident when he skipped a scheduled bullpen session over a week ago. This setback follows his previous stint on the 15-day IL due to neck discomfort.

With the Astros’ starting rotation currently ranked 26th league-wide with a combined ERA of 4.73, the team faces an urgent need to bolster its pitching production, whether through trades or promotions from the minor leagues.