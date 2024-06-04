Here’s how to give your feedback on Texas Education Agency’s proposed curriculum for public school

Education officials in Texas are looking to standardize what students are taught.

The Texas Education Agency has released thousands of pages of recommended curricula for public schools across the state.

On the TEA’s website, you can give feedback on whether you think this curriculum is fair and factual from Monday, June 3, until Friday, Aug. 16.

This is a brand new curriculum that comes from a law passed last year.

But the idea is familiar.

Decades ago, schools in Texas operated based on state guidelines, and then the control moved to local districts. Now, it looks like there’s a power shift back to the state having control.

ABC13 spoke with Duncan Klussmann, a University of Houston asst. professor who formerly served as superintendent of Spring Branch ISD.

“Textbook wars in Texas are not new. They go way back to the 60s, really when we had many more of these issues when the state completely controlled what you got,” Klussmann explained.

Multiple groups have criticized the proposed curriculum because the language arts section includes several Biblical teachings and references. State leaders have argued that other religious teachings are also included.

Gov. Greg Abbott has praised this curriculum, saying, in order to improve scores in math and reading, curriculum needs to be high quality and the same at all school districts in the state.

“I understand that a lot of people have distrust. I understand that a lot of people may scroll social media and they may see buzz words on articles and they are afraid that their child is going to be indoctrinated if they come to school,” Staci Childs, the state Board of Education member representing Houston and parts of Galveston County, said. “Well, I can assure you as long as I’m on the state board of education that we’re not going to let that happen, but we still need the public to be part of that process so we can get insight on how to make the curriculum more reflective of all the students.”

Schools are not required to use the curriculum.

But, if they do, they will get up to $60 per student in additional state funding.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.