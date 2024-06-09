Here are all the top contenders to be Trump’s vice-presidential nominee in 2024

Former President Donald Trump is approaching the final stage of selecting his running mate for the GOP presidential nomination. Trump’s campaign has reportedly asked several potential candidates to submit background paperwork, including North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Florida Senator Marco Rubio, and Ohio Senator JD Vance, with the vetting process being extensive.

NBC News reported that Trump’s choice is narrowed down to a maximum of four names: Burgum, Rubio, Vance, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. Previously, Trump confirmed half a dozen names on his list, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, Florida Representative Byron Donalds, and former Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard. However, the extent of vetting for Scott, Donalds, and others remains unclear compared to the trio mentioned earlier.

Trump’s decision is imminent, with the Republican National Convention set to begin on July 15 in Milwaukee. Historical trends suggest that the ultimate selection could be unexpected, keeping a broad pool of candidates in consideration.

Key Potential Running Mates

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida:

Rubio, once a primary rival, has evolved into a crucial ally during Trump’s presidency. Though Rubio did not support overturning the 2020 election results, he remains a prominent figure due to his federal experience and potential to appeal to a broader electorate.

Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota:

Burgum, a relatively unknown national figure until his brief GOP primary run, has become a significant surrogate for Trump. His background in business, having sold his software company to Microsoft for $1.1 billion, aligns with Trump’s own career path.

Sen. JD Vance of Ohio:

Vance, a former critic turned staunch supporter of Trump, is a leading contender despite his recent entry into the Senate. His advocacy for the working class and presence at Trump’s criminal trial signify his loyalty and alignment with Trump’s base.

Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida:

Donalds, in his second term, has rapidly ascended in Congress. His switch from supporting DeSantis to endorsing Trump showcases his alignment with Trump’s vision, and his potential as a successor to DeSantis is noteworthy.

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina:

Scott, who endorsed Trump before the New Hampshire primary, frequently communicates with the former president. Their contrasting styles are seen as complementary, and Scott’s strategic silence on criticizing Trump makes him a viable candidate.

Other potential candidates like Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, former HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota remain in the mix. However, Trump’s final decision will likely focus on a running mate who can fortify his campaign and appeal to a broader base ahead of the 2024 election.