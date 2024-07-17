Harris County: Disaster Recovery Centers Now Open and Beryl Recovery Fund

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) continues to support and coordinate recovery efforts following Beryl. As recovery efforts continue, more resources have become available for residents impacted by Beryl.

FEMA Resources

Residents can begin the application process by visiting FEMA’s web page at www.disasterassistance.gov, calling 800-621-FEMA (3362), or downloading the FEMA app. For additional information about FEMA’s disaster assistance resources and Individual Assistance program, visit www.disasterassistance.gov.

After Texans apply for disaster assistance, FEMA may call them to schedule an inspection of the damaged home or to obtain more information to process the application. These calls may come from unfamiliar area codes or phone numbers.

It is important to answer the call. A FEMA inspection may be required to determine whether a home is safe, sanitary, functional, and accessible. If an inspection cannot be scheduled, that may cause a delay in FEMA’s review of the application.

There is no charge for an inspection. The inspector will have FEMA photo ID and the application number. FEMA representatives never ask for money.

If you receive a call from someone saying they are a FEMA representative, but you aren’t sure, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to verify the caller’s identity.

In collaboration with FEMA and SBA, HCOHSEM has developed a Frequently Asked Questions video to assist residents with their respective recovery processes. For additional information about the FEMA application process, visit the Beryl Resources Recovery page at www.readyharris.org.

Disaster Recovery Center Locations

Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) and Business Recovery Centers (BRC) have opened across Harris County and more will open in the days ahead. For a complete and up-to-date list of DRC and BRC locations and hours of operations, visit the Beryl Recovery Resources page at www.readyharris.org or visit the ReadyHarris Disaster Recovery Centers and Business Recovery Centers map.

If you have applied for FEMA assistance and received an ineligibility letter, residents are encouraged to visit a DRC. FEMA representatives are located at DRC locations and can help answer questions about your application status, apply or reapply for individual assistance, and may provide referrals to agencies that offer other assistance.

Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance Loans

Harris County residents impacted by Beryl are eligible to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Loans.

The SBA offers disaster assistance in the form of low-interest loans to businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters located in regions affected by declared disasters. SBA also provides eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations with working capital to help overcome the economic injury of a declared disaster.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

The deadline to apply for loans to repair property damage is September 10, 2024, and economic injury is April 14, 2025.

Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund

In partnership with the City of Houston and Harris County leaders, and the Greater Houston Disaster Alliance’s (GHDA) Disaster Recovery Council, a Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund has opened. Residents can donate to help vulnerable, underinsured, and insured populations in Harris County who were impacted by Beryl. For more information about the Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund, donation opportunities, and other ways to assist, visit the GHDA website.

Volunteer Opportunities

Volunteer Houston

If you are interested in volunteer opportunities, many residents are in need of assistance cleaning up their home and their yards. Additionally, food distribution sites across the county are calling for volunteers.

Any individual who would like to volunteer to assist can register by visiting www.volunteerhou.org/disaster or by calling 211.

Crisis Cleanup

If your group (company, school, church, etc.) would like to volunteer, visit www.crisiscleanup.org/register to register your organization.If you need assistance with damage clean up, you can call the home cleanup hotline at 979-217-3791. Crisis Cleanup will connect you with volunteers from local relief organizations that may be able to assist with cutting fallen trees, tarping roofs, and more.