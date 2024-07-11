Harris County Cooling Centers, Heat Safety, and Recovery

The Harris County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management (HCOHSEM) continues to support and coordinate recovery efforts following Beryl.



Cooling Centers



The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Harris County until 8 PM on Thursday, July 11th. Due to the extreme heat and extended power outages, several cooling centers have been opened around the county.



Harris County Precinct 1



Cooling Centers | Open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



• Lincoln Park Community Center – 979 Grenshaw St., Houston, 77088

• Julia C. Hester House – 2020 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020



Distribution Locations | Open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. (or until supplies run out)



• Harris County Precinct One Central Service Center – 7901 El Rio St, Houston, TX 77054

• Lincoln Park Community Center – 979 Grenshaw St, Houston, 77088

• Julia C. Hester House – 2020 Solo St, Houston, TX 77020





Harris County Precinct 2



Cooling Centers



• Hardy Community Center: 11901 W Hardy Rd, Houston, TX 77076

• EHAC: 7340 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, TX, 77505

• Flukinger Community Center: 16003 Lorenzo St, Channelview, TX 77530



Harris County Precinct 3



All programming at Precinct 3 Community Centers are cancelled until further notice; however, they will begin distributing water and food while supplies last.



Due to power issues, the following Community Centers will close after supplies run out:



• Barrett Station Community Center

• May Community Center

• San Jacinto Community Center

• George H.W. Bush Community Center



The following Community Centers will also distribute food and water supplies, but will remain open during normal hours (8 a.m. – 8 p.m.) for the public to charge devices and enjoy free Wi-Fi in an air-conditioned facility:



• Crosby Community Center

• Big Stone Lodge

• Trini Mendenhall Community Center

• Juergen’s Hall Community Center



For more information, contact the community center directly: www.pct3.com/Explore/Community-Centers





Harris County Precinct 4



Community Centers opening Wednesday – Friday, 11am to 1pm for food and water distribution are:



• Steve Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084

• Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074 (in addition to MREs and water we may have red cross providing hot meals, subject to availability)



Cooling Centers open from 9am to 6pm are:



• Steve Radack Community Center, 18650 Clay Rd, Houston, TX 77084

• Bayland Community Center, 6400 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77074

• Richard & Meg Weekley Community Center, 8440 Greenhouse Rd, Cypress, TX 77433

• Hockley Community Center: 28515 Old Washignton Rd, Hockley, TX

• Peckham Aquatic & Fitness Center: 5597 Gardenia Ln, Katy, TX



For more information, contact the community center directly: https://cp4.harriscountytx.gov/Community-Centers





City of Houston



The following City of Houston locations will be operating as cooling centers today, July 10 from 9AM – 6PM:



Acres Home Multi-Service Center

Address: 6719 W Montgomery Rd, Houston, TX 77091



Denver Multi-Service Center

Address: 6402 Market St, Houston, TX 77020



Northeast Multi-Service Center

Address: 9720 Spaulding St, Houston, TX 77016



Southwest Multi-Service Center

Address: 6400 High Star Dr, Houston, TX 77074



Sunnyside Multi-Service Center

Address: 4410 Reed Rd, Houston, TX 77051



Additionally open 8AM – 8PM:



Lakewood Church

Address: 3700 Southwest Freeway, Houston, TX 77027 – Entrance on Timmons Street.





See the Cooling Center Map at www.ReadyHarris.org.



Post-Storm Clean-Up & Heat Safety



The National Weather Service offers the following tips for Cleaning Up After the Storm:



• Don’t push yourself. Straining the body can lead to heart attacks and other serious issues. Perform clean-ups slowly, taking lots of breaks.

• Be careful with chainsaws. Wear protective gear. Keep a safe distance from bystanders. Avoid contact with fallen power lines to prevent electric shock. If you aren’t trained to use them, leave power tools to the experts.

• Stay safe in the heat. Stay hydrated wear light loose fitting clothing. Take breaks in shaded areas. Clean up during cooler hours if possible.



Common symptoms of heat-related sickness include headaches, dizziness, nausea, and loss of consciousness. Seek medical care or call 911immediately if you suspect someone is suffering from a heat-related illness.



Power Restoration



CenterPoint is working to bring back power throughout the region. The company has provided a website and map that overview its restoration activities.



Generator Safety



The following are safety tips from the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office:



• Apartments: avoid using portable generators in apartment buildings or on apartment balconies.

• Portable generators should only be used outdoors in well-ventilated areas at least 15 to 20 feet from all doors windows and vent openings to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

• Carbon monoxide poisoning may happen if a fuel burning device like a generator is not functioning or vented correctly inhaling high levels of CO can be deadly.



Generator Safety Proper Usage:

• Use portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas at least 15 to 20 feet away from all doors windows and vent openings to prevent carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning.

• Measure the 15-to-20-foot distance from the generator exhaust system to the building.

• Never use a generator in an attached garage even with the door open.



Resources Flyer



The Harris County Recovery Resource and Information Flyer includes information on how to report damages and Crisis Cleanup for Harris County residents. Versions of this flyer are available in English and Spanish at www.ReadyHarris.org.





For additional Beryl Recovery Resources, visit www.ReadyHarris.org.



HCOHSEM will provide updates via social media, ReadyHarris Alerts and ReadyHarris Accessible Alerts. You can also text GULF2024 to 888777 to receive hurricane season updates.