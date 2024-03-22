Governor Greg Abbott Optimistic About Prospects for Private School Voucher Plan

Governor Greg Abbott and Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick voiced optimism about the passage of a private school voucher plan during a recent gathering at the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation’s annual conference in Austin.

Addressing attendees on March 20, Abbott expressed confidence in the likelihood of state lawmakers approving the voucher plan next year. He highlighted the recent primary election outcomes, where several anti-voucher Republicans were defeated or forced into tight runoffs, signaling a shift in support towards vouchers.

Abbott, who spearheaded efforts to remove House Republicans opposing the voucher plan, emphasized the imperative of advancing the initiative, characterizing resistance to vouchers as a departure from constituents’ wishes.

The broader context underscores a longstanding divide, with rural House Republicans and Democrats aligning to block the controversial voucher program. Critics argue that vouchers would divert crucial funding from public schools, while proponents, including Abbott and Patrick, contend that vouchers offer parents the flexibility to opt out of underperforming schools.

Patrick echoed Abbott’s sentiments during a speech at the conference on March 21, underscoring the urgency of implementing school choice to counter what he referred to as the “woke culture” pervasive in schools.

Looking ahead, Patrick projected the adoption of a voucher plan in February 2025, contingent upon Abbott designating vouchers as an emergency item to expedite legislative action. Notably, vouchers ranked among Abbott’s emergency priorities for the 2023 session.

In a bold statement, Patrick declared that the failure to pass the voucher bill would prompt him to withhold signing any legislation throughout the session, emphasizing the pivotal role of vouchers in their legislative agenda.

Beyond the voucher debate, Abbott and Patrick also highlighted other legislative priorities, including property tax cuts, border security measures, and opposition to diversity, equity, and inclusion offices at public universities. The legislative fervor in Texas, characterized by a historic 246 days of legislative activity in 2023, underscores the state’s role as a bastion of liberty and freedom, according to Patrick.

Meanwhile, Texas continues to grapple with the implications of Senate Bill 4, a contentious immigration law entailing provisions for the arrest and deportation of migrants suspected of illegal border crossings. The fate of SB 4 remains uncertain following a federal appeals court hearing on March 20, with no immediate decision on its enforcement.