Gender-affirming services to end at Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Health Services officials announced Monday that the Beutel Student Health Center will no longer offer gender-affirming services, including hormone replacement therapy, to students.

The notification, sent through the student health portal, was addressed by Senior Director of Primary & Specialty Medical Care, Dr. Tiffany Skaggs. “We understand that this news may come as a disappointment to students who have relied on our practice for these services. Please know that this decision was made after a thorough assessment of our resources, capabilities, and patient needs,” said Dr. Skaggs.

The cessation of these services, which are utilized by transgender students, will take effect on August 1, 2024. “We are committed to supporting all our patients in their healthcare journey. Our team can assist you in finding alternative gender-affirming care from compassionate providers with expertise in this area,” Dr. Skaggs added.

In 2023, at least 44 students received gender-related healthcare from Texas A&M University Health, according to school data.