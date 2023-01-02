Galveston’s Historic Downtown Transforms into Mardi Gras Extravaganza from Feb. 2-13

Houston residents can indulge in the vibrant festivities of Mardi Gras without heading to New Orleans, as Galveston’s historic downtown gears up to host a spectacular celebration from Feb. 2 to Feb. 13. The Mardi Gras Entertainment District will be abuzz with parades, performances, and parties during the 113th annual revelry.

Highlighting the cultural diversity of the celebration, the live music lineup promises an eclectic mix. Attendees can groove to the tunes of alternative rock group Gin Blossoms, experience Latin sounds from Siggno, and enjoy country music by Eli Young Band.

General admission tickets, providing access to the concerts, start at $12, according to senior public relations manager Mary Beth Bassett. For a comprehensive entertainment lineup, ticket purchases, balcony access inquiries, and accommodation options, interested individuals can visit the Mardi Gras Galveston website.

The festivities encompass a variety of features, including numerous parades that will weave through the streets of the Entertainment District. The festivities kick off with the Party Gras Procession, commencing and concluding at The Tremont House. Led by a brass band, this parade honors special guests with the George P. Mitchell award.

Later in the evening, the Funky Uptown Umbrella Brigade will take to the streets, with participants dancing alongside the procession. This parade, renowned for breaking records in 2019 with 1,980 participants near the Mardi Gras Arch, promises lively entertainment.

The Mardi Gras Galveston parade, featuring nine festive floats distributing beads and trinkets, will close out the first night as it circles the Entertainment District. Revelers on the sidewalks can expect a colorful spectacle with beads flying.

Beyond parades and live shows, attendees can participate in or observe the Jolly Jester Jaunt, a 5K fun run where participants don Mardi Gras-themed attire. The run concludes with complimentary libations and a balcony party.

Additionally, the Beads for Needs program aims to give a meaningful purpose to the 3 million strands of beads thrown during the festival. These beads will be repackaged and sold in an online storefront, with proceeds benefiting students at Ball High School. The Galveston ISD Art Program will contribute by decorating specified containers for bead collection.

As the Mardi Gras Galveston celebration unfolds, Galveston’s historic downtown is set to transform into a lively hub of music, parades, and cultural revelry for residents and visitors alike.

For more information and updates, individuals can visit Mardi Gras Galveston’s website.