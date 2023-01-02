#FugitiveFriday – March 1, 2024
In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
The following individuals all have active warrants as of February 29, 2024 at 2:30 pm.
|DULCE YURIDIA ACEVEDO-ALVARADOW/F 02-02-89 5’02”/160 Lbs. Bln/Bro
Warrant #: 1732799
PROB VIOL DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED
Last known location: Houston Texas
|SAMIH HEKMAT AL KHALILW/M 03-02-70 5’08”/225 Lbs. Bln/Haz
Warrant #: 1854223
THEFT BY CHECK =<$2,500<$30,000
Last known location: Cypress Texas
|TARA JANINE ASHCROFT aka TARA SLABODAW/F 02-18-76 5’05”/185 Lbs. Bln/Grn
Warrant #: 1712921, 1853468
PROB VIOL THEFT >=2,500 <30,000
POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G
Last known location: Spring Texas
|EDWARD GALLOW IIIB/M 05-06-04 6’02”/175 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1734910
PROB VIOL EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH
Last known location: Houston Texas
|CLAUDETTE RENEE HARGROVEB/F 04-14-89 5’02”/155 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1836042
THEFT >=2,500 <30,000
Last known location: Houston Texas
|ROBERT JAMES HARRIGERW/M 08-14-96 6’00/160 Lbs. Brn/Haz
Warrant #: 1855065
MONEY LAUNDERING >=$30K<$150K
Last known location: Houston Texas
|RACQUEL DEZHANE HARRINGTONB/F 03-23-95 5’02”/160 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1807367, 1848316
THEFT >=$30,000 <$150,000
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Last known location: Glendale Arizona
|TAMMY SHERIE HINSONW/F 03-07-73 5’05”/160 Lbs. Bro/Haz
Warrant #: 1760521
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Last known location: Lumberton Texas
|ALBERT RODRIGUEZ JR.W/M 08-05-78 5’09”/180 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1854067, 1854068, 1854067
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV x3
Last known location: Houston Texas
|PETER ALAN SMITH-MAHONB/M 01-21-99 5’09”/140 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1507022
VIOL PROB BURGLARY OF HABITATION
Last known location: Houston Texas