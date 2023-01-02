FugitiveFriday – March 1, 2024

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of February 29, 2024 at 2:30 pm.

DULCE YURIDIA ACEVEDO-ALVARADOW/F 02-02-89 5’02”/160 Lbs. Bln/Bro

Warrant #: 1732799

PROB VIOL DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED

Last known location: Houston Texas

SAMIH HEKMAT AL KHALILW/M 03-02-70 5’08”/225 Lbs. Bln/Haz

Warrant #: 1854223

THEFT BY CHECK =<$2,500<$30,000

Last known location: Cypress Texas

TARA JANINE ASHCROFT aka TARA SLABODAW/F 02-18-76 5’05”/185 Lbs. Bln/Grn

Warrant #: 1712921, 1853468

PROB VIOL THEFT >=2,500 <30,000

POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G

Last known location: Spring Texas

EDWARD GALLOW IIIB/M 05-06-04 6’02”/175 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1734910

PROB VIOL EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH

Last known location: Houston Texas

CLAUDETTE RENEE HARGROVEB/F 04-14-89 5’02”/155 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1836042

THEFT >=2,500 <30,000

Last known location: Houston Texas

ROBERT JAMES HARRIGERW/M 08-14-96 6’00/160 Lbs. Brn/Haz

Warrant #: 1855065

MONEY LAUNDERING >=$30K<$150K

Last known location: Houston Texas

RACQUEL DEZHANE HARRINGTONB/F 03-23-95 5’02”/160 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1807367, 1848316

THEFT >=$30,000 <$150,000

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Last known location: Glendale Arizona

TAMMY SHERIE HINSONW/F 03-07-73 5’05”/160 Lbs. Bro/Haz

Warrant #: 1760521

THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Last known location: Lumberton Texas

ALBERT RODRIGUEZ JR.W/M 08-05-78 5’09”/180 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1854067, 1854068, 1854067

THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV x3

Last known location: Houston Texas