FugitiveFriday – February 23, 2024

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of February 22, 2024 at 1:00 pm.

CRYSTAL RENEE AVERYW/F 02-08-95 5’00”/110 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1847100

POSS W/INT DEL CS PG1 200-400G

Last known location: Rye Texas

TRAVEON DAYSHON BOGANB/M 02-27-96 6’02”/165 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1850706, 1850708, 1841643

ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON

UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Last known location: Houston Texas

JULIO JORGE MONZONW/M 04-09-60 4’11”/130 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1853807

CONTINUE SEX AB/CHILD

Last known location: Katy Texas

MARCUS STEPHEN MUELLERW/M 01-30-82 5’11”/145 Lbs. Bln/Blu

Warrant #: 1844082

UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE

Last known location: League City Texas

ANDREE JOSEPH FORBES NELSONB/M 04-14-87 5’06”/145 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1853517

THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV

Last known location: Katy Texas

WILLIAM LEE PARKERW/M 12-22-72 5’11”/140 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1853145

CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE

Last known location: Deer Park Texas

AMILLYA DEMETRIA RATCLIFFB/F 06-03-03 5’07”/154 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1804516

PROB VIOL EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH

Last known location: Houston Texas

CASSANDRA MARI RODRIGUEZW/F 02-23-89 5’04”/156 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1776249

DWI W/CHILD <15 YOA W/2 PRIORS

Last known location: Pasadena Texas

BRITTANY ANN SPRADLINW/F 09-28-92 5’05”/120 Lbs. Bro/Bro

Warrant #: 1815758, 1841458, 1842430

POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G

BURGLARY OF HABITATION

FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO-LESS 5

Last known location: League City Texas