#FugitiveFriday – February 23, 2024
In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
The following individuals all have active warrants as of February 22, 2024 at 1:00 pm.
|CRYSTAL RENEE AVERYW/F 02-08-95 5’00”/110 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1847100
POSS W/INT DEL CS PG1 200-400G
Last known location: Rye Texas
|TRAVEON DAYSHON BOGANB/M 02-27-96 6’02”/165 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1850706, 1850708, 1841643
ASSAULT OF PREGNANT PERSON
UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Last known location: Houston Texas
|JULIO JORGE MONZONW/M 04-09-60 4’11”/130 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1853807
CONTINUE SEX AB/CHILD
Last known location: Katy Texas
|MARCUS STEPHEN MUELLERW/M 01-30-82 5’11”/145 Lbs. Bln/Blu
Warrant #: 1844082
UNAUTH USE OF VEHICLE
Last known location: League City Texas
|ANDREE JOSEPH FORBES NELSONB/M 04-14-87 5’06”/145 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1853517
THEFT <$2,500 2/MORE PREV CONV
Last known location: Katy Texas
|WILLIAM LEE PARKERW/M 12-22-72 5’11”/140 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1853145
CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Last known location: Deer Park Texas
|AMILLYA DEMETRIA RATCLIFFB/F 06-03-03 5’07”/154 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1804516
PROB VIOL EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH
Last known location: Houston Texas
|CASSANDRA MARI RODRIGUEZW/F 02-23-89 5’04”/156 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1776249
DWI W/CHILD <15 YOA W/2 PRIORS
Last known location: Pasadena Texas
|BRITTANY ANN SPRADLINW/F 09-28-92 5’05”/120 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1815758, 1841458, 1842430
POSS CS PG 1/1-B >=4G<200G
BURGLARY OF HABITATION
FRAUD/USE/POSS ID INFO-LESS 5
Last known location: League City Texas
|WALETHA LYNETT WILLIAMSB/F 05-01-83 5’04”/150 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1797772
CREDIT/DEBIT CARD ABUSE
Last known location: Houston Texas