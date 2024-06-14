FugitiveFriday 6/14/24

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.
Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.
|The following individuals all have active warrants as of June 13, 2024 at 3:27 pm:
|JARVIS KEITH BRAZIELB/M 09-04-79 6’00”/165 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1868829
VIO BND/PRO OR ASSLT/STALK IAT
Last Known location: Houston Texas
|JEFFERSON MILLS CHRISTIANW/M 03-09-75 5’10”/150 Lbs. Bld/Blu
Warrant #: 1866418
TAMPER W/ELEC MONITR DEV ON SU
Last known location: Highlands Texas
|ADRIAN ROLAN GONZALEZW/M 10-25-88 5’11”/190 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1861469
ASSAULT IMP BREATH FAM MEM PRE
Last known location: Deer Park Texas
|DEWAYNE WALTER GRIGGS JRB/M 12-19-90 5’10”/255 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1868470
THEFT FROM PERSON/ELDERLY
Last known location: Baytown Texas
|SAMANTHA SABONNE JILESB/F 07-18-87 5’03”/200 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1817432
PROB VIOL DWI THIRD
Last known location: Houston Texas
|SHAMITREA DENISE JOHNSONB/F 08-26-98 5’06”/148 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1816683, 1782872
PROB VIOL EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH
BURGLARY OF HABITATION
Last known location: Houston Texas
|CLARA LUZ PALACIOS-ALASW/F 10-28-88 5’02”/130 Lbs. Blk/Bro
Warrant #: 1869204
CONTINUOUS VIOL AGAINST THE FAMILY
Last known location: Houston Texas
|MICHELLE MARIE PHELPSW/F 04-07-85 5’07”/240 Lbs. Bro/Haz
Warrant #: 1869156
BURGLARY OF HABITATION
Last known location: Channelview Texas
|JARRED WAYNE WHITEW/M 10-24-00 5’07”/185 Lbs. Bro/Bro
Warrant #: 1645702
BURG W-INTENT-COMMIT OTHER FEL
Last known location: Houston Texas