FugitiveFriday 6/14/24

In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of the suspects featured. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

All warrants are active at the time this press release was created and is subject to change. Crime Stoppers of Houston and this news organization are not making any legal claims that this is the most current legal status.

The following individuals all have active warrants as of June 13, 2024 at 3:27 pm:

JARVIS KEITH BRAZIELB/M 09-04-79 6’00”/165 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1868829

VIO BND/PRO OR ASSLT/STALK IAT

Last Known location: Houston Texas

JEFFERSON MILLS CHRISTIANW/M 03-09-75 5’10”/150 Lbs. Bld/Blu

Warrant #: 1866418

TAMPER W/ELEC MONITR DEV ON SU

Last known location: Highlands Texas

ADRIAN ROLAN GONZALEZW/M 10-25-88 5’11”/190 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1861469

ASSAULT IMP BREATH FAM MEM PRE

Last known location: Deer Park Texas

DEWAYNE WALTER GRIGGS JRB/M 12-19-90 5’10”/255 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1868470

THEFT FROM PERSON/ELDERLY

Last known location: Baytown Texas

SAMANTHA SABONNE JILESB/F 07-18-87 5’03”/200 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1817432

PROB VIOL DWI THIRD

Last known location: Houston Texas

SHAMITREA DENISE JOHNSONB/F 08-26-98 5’06”/148 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1816683, 1782872

PROB VIOL EVADING ARREST/DETENTION W/VEH

BURGLARY OF HABITATION

Last known location: Houston Texas

CLARA LUZ PALACIOS-ALASW/F 10-28-88 5’02”/130 Lbs. Blk/Bro

Warrant #: 1869204

CONTINUOUS VIOL AGAINST THE FAMILY

Last known location: Houston Texas

MICHELLE MARIE PHELPSW/F 04-07-85 5’07”/240 Lbs. Bro/Haz

Warrant #: 1869156

BURGLARY OF HABITATION

Last known location: Channelview Texas