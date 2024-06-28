Fourth of July travel rush heats up with millions hitting the roads and skies

NEW YORK (AP) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and the travel rush is already heating up.

Millions of Americans are preparing to get out of town for the holiday week, leading to busy roads, packed airports, and crowded train stations. Motor club AAA projects that around 70.9 million travelers will journey 50 miles or more from their homes over a nine-day Independence Day travel period, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects to screen over 32 million individuals in airports from this Thursday through July 8, a 5.4% increase from last year’s numbers.

Best times to hit the road for July Fourth

Avoiding peak travel times can help ensure smoother travel. According to INRIX, a transportation data and insights provider, the best times to travel by car are in the morning. The worst times to drive on or around the holiday are generally between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., according to INRIX data published by AAA. “Road trips over the holiday week could take up to 67% longer than normal,” said Bob Pishue, a transportation analyst at INRIX.

July Fourth falls on a Thursday this year, and many travelers will likely take Friday, July 5, off to extend their trip into a four-day weekend. Drivers in large metro areas can expect the biggest delays on Wednesday, July 3, and Sunday, July 7, as travelers leave and return to town. The busiest car rental pickup days will be Friday, Saturday, and Wednesday before the holiday, AAA notes.

Airports expected to be busiest on Friday

Airports will be crowded all week long, but the TSA expects the most travelers on Friday. The agency anticipates screening more than 3 million individuals that day, surpassing its current record of just under 3 million, set last Sunday. “We expect this summer to be our busiest ever,” TSA Administrator David Pekoske said, noting that travel typically peaks around Independence Day.

Last year, the busiest day for Fourth of July air travel was also the Friday before the holiday. If past trends hold, travel will likely be highest on the days before and after the Fourth, particularly closer to the weekend. In 2023, more than 2 million people were screened on the Fourth, which was a Tuesday, down from 2.88 million the Friday before.

What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled

Flights can be delayed or canceled for various reasons, from mechanical issues to major storms. If your flight is canceled, airlines are required to provide refunds, even if the cancellation is due to weather. Delays are trickier, as they typically need to meet certain criteria for relief, such as refunds or compensation. However, airlines often allow customers to switch to alternative flights at no cost if available.

In April, the Biden administration issued final rules requiring airlines to provide automatic cash refunds within a few days for canceled flights and “significant” delays. These rules will take effect over the next two years. The Department of Transportation has a website that shows each airline’s commitments for refunds and covering other expenses when flights are canceled or significantly delayed.

Check your itinerary before leaving home

To avoid travel misery, check the status of your travel plans before heading out the door. Confirm if your flight, train, or bus ride is delayed, monitor traffic incidents that could disrupt your drive, and check weather forecasts for your entire travel path.

Additional travel tips