First 2024 presidential debate recap

In a historic event, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump faced off in Atlanta for the first debate of the 2024 election cycle. The debate, moderated by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash, took place on Thursday, June 27, without a live studio audience.

The stakes were high for both candidates, with Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, entering the debate with nearly identical poll numbers just four months before Election Day. The rematch between these two senior statesmen has brought the issue of their mental competency to the forefront of voters’ minds.

Key points from the debate include:

Biden's Performance : President Biden's frail performance raised questions among pundits about the possibility of a last-minute change to the Democratic ticket.

Trump's Assertions: Former President Trump's repeated false statements and reluctance to accept the 2024 election results undermined public trust.

As the candidates began the night in a statistical dead heat, the impact of the debate on their poll numbers will be closely watched in the coming days