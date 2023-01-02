Everything To Know About the March 5th Primaries

If you’re gearing up to cast your ballot in Harris County, Texas, the third largest county in the United States, it’s natural to feel excited and maybe a bit overwhelmed. But fear not! We’ve got you covered with this easy guide to ensure you’re all set to make your mark in this crucial civic duty.

1. Check your Registration and/or Register to Vote

Before anything else, it’s essential to confirm your voter registration status or register to vote if you haven’t already. In Harris County, you’re eligible to register if you:

Are a resident of Harris County.

Will be at least 18 years old by Election Day.

Have not been declared partially or completely mentally incapacitated without the right to vote by a court.

Have not been finally convicted of a felony, unless fully discharged from the sentence or granted pardon or release from the disability to vote.

If you meet these criteria, registering is a breeze and can be done in just minutes. Remember to print, sign, and date your application as Texas law requires, then mail it to the designated address.

2. Find your Sample Ballot

About 45 days prior to an election, sample ballots are posted on HarrisVotes.com. These ballots are tailored to your address and provide a comprehensive view of all the races and candidates you’ll find on your actual ballot. Take advantage of this resource and bring a printed copy or handwritten notes with you to the voting booth for easy reference.

3. Find a Vote Center

One of the perks of voting in Harris County is the flexibility of choosing your voting location. Whether it’s an Early Voting site or an Election Day Vote Center, you’re free to pick the one most convenient for you, be it near work, school, or home.

4. Don’t forget your ID

When voting in person, remember to bring along one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID. These include:

Texas Driver License

Texas Election Identification Certificate

Texas Personal Identification Card

Texas Handgun License

United States Military Identification Card

United States Citizenship Certificate

United States Passport (book or card)

Even if your ID is expired (within certain limits), it’s still valid for voting purposes. Alternatively, if you can’t obtain one of these forms of ID, you may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the Vote Center and present another form of ID, such as a utility bill or voter registration certificate.

5. Go Out and Vote!

With your registration confirmed, ballot researched, Vote Center selected, and ID in hand, you’re all set to participate in democracy. Encourage your friends and family to join you in this important civic duty. And don’t worry if you’re unsure about using the voting machines – a tutorial is available to guide you through the process.