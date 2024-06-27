El Bolillo Bakery Opens New Location in Houston’s Galleria Area

Houston, Texas, June 24, 2024—El Bolillo Bakery, renowned for its authentic Latin baked goods, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in the vibrant Galleria Area of Houston. The 9,500 square-foot space located at 3507 Fountain View Drive, Houston, Texas 77057, formerly home to the iconic Firehouse Saloon, will allow the Galleria Area community and its surrounding neighborhoods easy access to the 26-year-old bakery.

“At El Bolillo Bakery, we believe in inclusivity and accessibility, whether you’re celebrating a special occasion with one of our exquisite specialty cakes or simply stopping by for a freshly baked bolillo, there’s something here for everyone. Our mission is to provide a space where all are welcome, regardless of their background or budget. We’re excited to bring the warmth and flavor of El Bolillo Bakery to the heart of the Galleria Area,” said Andrew Miller, Chief Operations Officer of El Bolillo Bakery. “This location represents not only a significant expansion for us but also an opportunity to introduce our unique offerings to a new market in Houston.”

With a prime location just off major highways 59 and 610, the new bakery promises to be a hub for residents of Richmond, Rosenberg, Missouri City, Stafford, Bellaire, Southwest Houston, and beyond.

Embracing a fresh aesthetic, the space features captivating murals adorned with vibrant butterfly motifs, handcrafted by talented artist Mariel Rascon, an El Bolillo Bakerey employee for over a decade. The décor pays homage to traditional Mexican bakeries while infusing a contemporary flair, creating an inviting atmosphere for all visitors.

The Galleria Area location will offer the same beloved menu as other El Bolillo Bakery outlets, featuring over 100 varieties of bread and pan dulce and an array of specialty cakes and award-winning tres leches crafted by the talented head of the cake department, Victor Monroy, who has been with the company for various grand openings. From buttercream masterpieces to fondant creations, customers can expect unparalleled quality and creativity in every bite.

As El Bolillo Bakery prepares to open its doors in the Galleria Area, the team remains committed to its core values of inclusivity, quality, and community. Whether you’re a longtime patron or a first-time visitor, everyone is invited to experience the magic of El Bolillo Bakery.

For more information or to schedule interviews, please contact shannon@heirloominteractive.com