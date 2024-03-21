Dodgers Interpreter Fired Amidst Allegations of Wire Transfers to Gambling Debts From Shohei Ohtani’s Bank Account

In a startling turn of events, the Los Angeles Dodgers terminated the employment of Ippei Mizuhara, the interpreter for Shohei Ohtani, on Wednesday afternoon. The decision followed inquiries regarding wire transfers totaling at least $4.5 million from Ohtani’s bank account to a bookmaking operation, triggering a sequence of revelations and denials.

Mizuhara, a close friend and interpreter for Ohtani, allegedly incurred substantial gambling debts to a Southern California bookmaker currently under federal scrutiny, as disclosed by multiple sources to ESPN. The unraveling of events commenced with reporters probing the nature of wire transfers, leading to a complex narrative involving Ohtani’s involvement in settling Mizuhara’s gambling liabilities.

Initially, a spokesperson for Ohtani informed ESPN that the wire transfers were intended to cover Mizuhara’s gambling debts, presenting Mizuhara for a detailed interview on Tuesday night. However, as ESPN prepared to publish the story, the spokesperson retracted Mizuhara’s account, stating that Ohtani had been the victim of a significant theft and that the matter was being referred to the authorities.

The ensuing statement from Berk Brettler LLP asserted Ohtani’s innocence and denounced any implication of wrongdoing on his part. The abrupt reversal left Mizuhara’s role in the saga ambiguous, with questions arising about his alleged involvement in the wire transfers and subsequent attempts to repay the debts.

Amidst the unfolding controversy, federal investigators are scrutinizing the operations of a Southern California bookmaker linked to the wire transfers from Ohtani’s account. The payments were directed to an associate of the bookmaker, casting a shadow of suspicion over Mizuhara’s purported gambling activities and Ohtani’s unwitting involvement.

While Ohtani’s camp denies any knowledge of Mizuhara’s gambling debts, Mizuhara’s narrative initially portrayed Ohtani as facilitating the wire transfers to settle his debts. However, Mizuhara recanted his statements on Wednesday, asserting Ohtani’s innocence in the matter and claiming sole responsibility for the gambling debts.

The developments have cast a pall over Mizuhara’s professional association with Ohtani, whose interpreter he has been since the star’s move to the United States in 2018. Mizuhara’s dual role as a friend and interpreter has made him a familiar figure in baseball circles, accompanying Ohtani in various capacities both on and off the field.

Mizuhara’s termination from the Dodgers marks a significant fallout from the scandal, with implications for both his professional career and Ohtani’s public image. As the investigation unfolds, the true extent of Mizuhara’s involvement and the ramifications for Ohtani remain uncertain, pending further developments in the ongoing federal probe.