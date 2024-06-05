Deputy shoots 18-year-old carrying gun after shots heard during large party: HCSO

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A large party at an apartment complex in north Harris County ended with a young man shot by a deputy late Tuesday night, authorities said.

Major J. Nanny with the sheriff’s office told ABC13 that deputies received multiple calls at about 11:53 p.m. about a gathering with more than 100 people on a property at W. Airtex Boulevard near Grand Point Road.

People there were seen carrying guns, being loud and making threats to each other, Nanny said, adding that as deputies arrived, they heard gunshots go off and screaming.

Nanny said that as deputies ran toward the gunfire, they came across a man, believed to be 18 years old, with a gun, and that’s when one of the officers shot him.

According to Nanny, authorities gave the man first aid, but he was still treated at a hospital.

No one else was injured.

The deputy who shot the suspect is 27 years old and has been with the department for 14 months, Nanny said.

Per protocol, the deputy will go on desk duty during an internal affairs investigation.

For news updates, follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, X and Instagram.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.