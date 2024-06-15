Court Orders Alex Jones to Pay $1.5 Billion to Sandy Hook Families by Liquidating Assets

Houston, TX (AP) — Alex Jones, a notorious conspiracy theorist, has been mandated to liquidate his personal assets to pay $1.5 billion in damages for his false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which resulted in the deaths of 20 first graders and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut.

The future of Jones’ Infowars media platform, which has been a financial powerhouse linking him to far-right figures, celebrities, and politicians, remains uncertain. On Friday, a federal bankruptcy judge ordered the asset liquidation and dismissed a separate bankruptcy case involving Infowars’ parent company, Free Speech Systems.

Despite predicting the imminent end of Infowars before the hearing, Jones seemed optimistic afterwards. He called into an Infowars show, declaring, “The bizarre political attempts to hijack the operation have failed,” while smiling as he exited the courthouse.

The legal battle over Jones’ assets escalated after he and Free Speech Systems filed for bankruptcy in 2022. This filing came after defamation lawsuit judgments by Sandy Hook victims’ families awarded them more than $1.4 billion in Connecticut and $49 million in Texas.

Background on Alex Jones and Infowars

Alex Jones, a Texas native known for his gravelly voice and bombastic style, has propagated numerous conspiracy theories, including claims about the 9/11 attacks and a purported U.N. depopulation effort. Jones began his career on a public-access television channel in the 1990s and later started Infowars after being fired from a local radio station. His media empire grew significantly, employing 60 people by 2010, and is supported largely by sales of dietary supplements.

Despite the massive debt, both Jones and the lawyers for the Sandy Hook families anticipate that Infowars may eventually cease operations.

The Sandy Hook Controversy

Shortly after the Sandy Hook shooting, Jones falsely claimed it was a hoax. This led to years of harassment for the victims’ families by people who believed his lies. In response, the families filed lawsuits in Connecticut and Texas. Jones acknowledged in 2022 that the shooting was real and that his hoax claims were “irresponsible.”

Jones’ Financial Situation

Court filings reveal Jones has about $9 million in personal assets, with his $2.6 million Austin home and some other belongings protected from liquidation. He has also begun selling his Texas ranch and other assets. The families have a pending lawsuit in Texas accusing Jones of illegally hiding millions of dollars, which he denies.

Future Prospects for Infowars

The fate of Free Speech Systems and Infowars is unclear. The Sandy Hook families could request the bankruptcy court to liquidate the company as part of Jones’ personal case. A trustee appointed in Jones’ bankruptcy case now controls his assets, including Infowars.

Chris Mattei, a lawyer for the families, stated that Infowars is “soon-to-be defunct,” calling Friday “a good day” for the victims’ families. However, Jones remains defiant, saying, “I have not given up. I’m fighting.”