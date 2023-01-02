City of Houston Provides 23 Convenient Christmas Tree Recycling Drop-Off Locations

As the holiday season fades into the rearview mirror, residents are faced with the question of what to do with their Christmas trees. For those who opted for plastic trees, the solution is simple – disassemble and stow away for next year. However, if you chose a live tree this year, the City of Houston encourages you to recycle, emphasizing their commitment to sustainability.

Running until Friday, January 26, the Houston Solid Waste Management Department has established 23 Christmas tree recycling drop-off locations across the city. This initiative aims to promote the recycling of live trees, which are biodegradable and contribute positively to the environment.

Residents can conveniently drop off their Christmas trees at various locations throughout Houston, open from Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. The designated drop-off locations include:

Central Neighborhood Depository: 2240 Central St.

Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository: 5565 Kirkpatrick

Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository: 14400 Sommermeyer

N. Main Neighborhood Depository: 9003 N. Main

Southwest Neighborhood Depository: 10785 SW Freeway

Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository: 5100 Sunbeam

Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. are:

Kingwood (Branch Library) – Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive

Doss Park – 2500 Frick Road (County Park), gates close at 5 p.m.

Memorial Park (2 Locations): Softball Parking lot: 6402 Arnot St, Houston, TX 77007 Sports Complex

T.C. Jester Park: 4200 T.C. Jester West

Ellington Airport Recycling Drop-off: HWY 3 @ Brantley Road

Operating Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Jan. 15, are:

Westpark Consumer Recycling Center: 5900 Westpark

Living Earth: MON-FRI 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Living Earth locations closed on both Monday, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1, include:

5802 Crawford Rd.

1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City

1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond

12202 Cutten Road

16138 Highway 6

5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E

27733 Katy Freeway, Katy TX

10310 Beaumont Highway

17555 I-45 South, Conroe TX

20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney TX

9306 FM 523, Freeport TX

It’s important to note that only live trees will be accepted, and before dropping off your tree, ensure it is free of all ornaments, lights, strands, and any non-organic decorations.

For those looking to participate in a community tree recycling event, mark your calendars for January 5, when an event will take place at Houston City Hall’s reflection pool at 11:30. Join fellow residents in contributing to a greener and more sustainable Houston by recycling your Christmas trees at these designated drop-off locations.