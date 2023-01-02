City of Houston Provides 23 Convenient Christmas Tree Recycling Drop-Off Locations
As the holiday season fades into the rearview mirror, residents are faced with the question of what to do with their Christmas trees. For those who opted for plastic trees, the solution is simple – disassemble and stow away for next year. However, if you chose a live tree this year, the City of Houston encourages you to recycle, emphasizing their commitment to sustainability.
Running until Friday, January 26, the Houston Solid Waste Management Department has established 23 Christmas tree recycling drop-off locations across the city. This initiative aims to promote the recycling of live trees, which are biodegradable and contribute positively to the environment.
Residents can conveniently drop off their Christmas trees at various locations throughout Houston, open from Tuesday to Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding Sunday, Dec. 24, 2023. The designated drop-off locations include:
- Central Neighborhood Depository: 2240 Central St.
- Kirkpatrick Neighborhood Depository: 5565 Kirkpatrick
- Sommermeyer Neighborhood Depository: 14400 Sommermeyer
- N. Main Neighborhood Depository: 9003 N. Main
- Southwest Neighborhood Depository: 10785 SW Freeway
- Sunbeam Neighborhood Depository: 5100 Sunbeam
Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. are:
- Kingwood (Branch Library) – Bens View Lane @ Bens Branch Drive
- Doss Park – 2500 Frick Road (County Park), gates close at 5 p.m.
- Memorial Park (2 Locations):
- Softball Parking lot: 6402 Arnot St, Houston, TX 77007
- Sports Complex
- T.C. Jester Park: 4200 T.C. Jester West
- Ellington Airport Recycling Drop-off: HWY 3 @ Brantley Road
Operating Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Monday, Dec. 25, and Jan. 15, are:
- Westpark Consumer Recycling Center: 5900 Westpark
- Living Earth: MON-FRI 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 7:00 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Living Earth locations closed on both Monday, Dec. 25, and Jan. 1, include:
- 5802 Crawford Rd.
- 1503 Industrial Dr, Missouri City
- 1700 Highway 90A East, Richmond
- 12202 Cutten Road
- 16138 Highway 6
- 5210 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
- 27733 Katy Freeway, Katy TX
- 10310 Beaumont Highway
- 17555 I-45 South, Conroe TX
- 20611 US Hwy 59, New Caney TX
- 9306 FM 523, Freeport TX
It’s important to note that only live trees will be accepted, and before dropping off your tree, ensure it is free of all ornaments, lights, strands, and any non-organic decorations.
For those looking to participate in a community tree recycling event, mark your calendars for January 5, when an event will take place at Houston City Hall’s reflection pool at 11:30. Join fellow residents in contributing to a greener and more sustainable Houston by recycling your Christmas trees at these designated drop-off locations.