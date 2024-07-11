Chances for cooling downpours increase Thursday as Heat Advisory extended

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — As millions remain without power in Houston and Southeast Texas, the Heat Advisory has been extended through at least Thursday evening with the hot, humid conditions continuing. Thankfully, cooling showers and storms will occur more frequently Thursday through Saturday.

We are starting off this morning with lows in the mid to upper 70s. After the sun comes out, temperatures will quickly warm into the low 90s by the early afternoon. Heat indices should get up close to 106 degrees. We also have an Ozone Pollution Watch in effect. The good news is there will be more tropical moisture in the air, which should lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms bubbling up from the late morning to the early afternoon. Any downpour could drop a quick inch of rain, produce cloud-to-ground lightning, and drop the temperatures into the upper 70s. Stronger storms could also bring gusty winds and small hail so make sure you head indoors if you hear thunder.

What does the rest of the week look like?

Storm chances will continue to climb Friday and Saturday as more tropical moisture piles in. This will cap highs in the upper 80s both days for most. Even if you don’t get rain, you’ll likely enjoy the benefits of the extra clouds and rain-cooled air pushing through.

Anything else in the tropics to be concerned about?

At this point, nope! There is a small disturbance off the east coast of Georgia and Florida but it has a very low chance of development and should move into the southeastern US by this weekend. Head to our daily Tropical Update page for the latest on what’s happening in the tropics.

