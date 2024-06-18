Celtics win NBA championship with 106-88 Game 5 victory over Dallas Mavericks

The Boston Celtics have once again claimed their place at the top of the NBA.

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points, dished out 11 assists, and grabbed eight rebounds, leading the Celtics to a 106-88 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. This win secured the franchise’s 18th championship, breaking the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most titles in NBA history.

The championship win comes on the 16th anniversary of their last title in 2008. It is also the 13th championship by one of Boston’s Big 4 professional sports teams this century.

Jaylen Brown contributed 21 points, while Jrue Holiday added 15 points and 11 rebounds. Kristaps Porzingis, returning from a two-game absence due to a dislocated tendon in his left ankle, provided an emotional boost with five points in 17 minutes.

This victory capped off a postseason in which the Celtics went 16-3, finishing with an overall record of 80-21. Their .792 winning percentage is the second-best in team history, trailing only the 1985-86 championship team’s .820 mark.