Buster Murdaugh Sues Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery for Defamation

Buster Murdaugh, the son of convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh, has filed a defamation lawsuit against multiple companies, including Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, over statements made in documentary series. The complaint, filed last Friday in South Carolina, alleges that the documentaries on Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Max streaming service falsely accused Buster of being involved in the 2015 murder of Stephen Smith, a high school classmate.

The lawsuit claims these statements have caused “irreparable damage” to Buster Murdaugh’s reputation and inflicted significant mental anguish. Buster has consistently denied any involvement in Smith’s death, calling the allegations “vicious rumors.” In a previous statement to NBC News, he said, “I have tried my best to ignore the vicious rumors about my involvement in Stephen Smith’s tragic death that continue to be published in the media as I grieve over the brutal murders of my mother and brother.”

Buster Murdaugh’s father, Alex Murdaugh, was sentenced to life in prison last year for the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their other son, Paul Murdaugh. Buster emphasized his denial in his statement to NBC News, saying, “These baseless rumors of my involvement with Stephen and his death are false. I unequivocally deny any involvement in his death, and my heart goes out to the Smith family.”

The Hill has reached out to representatives for Murdaugh, Warner Bros. Discovery, and Netflix for comments.