Brazil vs. Mexico Soccer Match Draws Massive Crowd at Kyle Field

On Saturday evening, an impressive crowd gathered at Texas A&M’s Kyle Field to witness the international friendly between Brazil and Mexico. Though the attendance didn’t break records, it was a notable Texas-sized turnout.

The match, which saw Brazil triumph 3-2 over Mexico as part of the MexTour, drew 85,249 fans. While this figure didn’t surpass the MexTour record of 90,526 set in 2010 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, or the U.S. soccer attendance record of 109,318 from a 2014 Manchester United vs. Real Madrid match at Michigan Stadium, it is still a remarkable turnout. It may even be the largest crowd ever for a soccer match in Texas, although this is difficult to confirm definitively. Last year, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid attracted a significant audience at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Looking ahead, future events could challenge this attendance milestone. Several matches of the Copa America tournament will be held at AT&T Stadium, which can accommodate up to 105,000 fans with standing room, and Houston’s NRG Stadium, which will host matches including a highly anticipated Mexico vs. Jamaica game on June 22. Both stadiums are also slated to host games during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The redevelopment of Kyle Field between 2014 and 2015 increased its capacity to 102,733, though its highest attendance record stands at 110,633, set during a Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss football game in 2014. Despite Saturday’s soccer match not reaching six figures, the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce estimated it would generate approximately $21,097,425 in spending.

Next up for Kyle Field is a concert by George Strait on June 15, with over 100,000 tickets already sold. This event could approach the record for a ticketed concert in U.S. history, currently held by a 1977 Grateful Dead show in Englishtown, New Jersey, which drew 107,019 attendees.

In the match, Mexico’s supporters had a moment to celebrate when forward Julian Quinones scored the team’s first goal. The vibrant atmosphere and significant turnout underscore the enduring popularity of soccer and the draw of international fixtures in the United States.