Border Protection Makes History with $117 Million Meth Seizure in Eagle Pass, TX, Largest Ever At at a Port of Entry

In a significant enforcement action, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers have seized a staggering six and a half tons of methamphetamine, valued at over $117 million, marking the largest meth seizure ever at a port of entry.

Director of Field Operations Donald Kusser, overseeing the Laredo Field Office, hailed the remarkable interception as a testament to CBP officers’ unwavering dedication to combatting the narcotics threat. He emphasized the critical role of CBP’s technological enforcement tools and the expertise of its officers in identifying and thwarting such substantial threats.

Special Agent in Charge Mark Dawson of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Houston echoed Kusser’s sentiments, underscoring the devastating impact of drug trafficking on communities. He praised the collaborative efforts between HSI Houston, HSI Eagle Pass, HSI Mexico City, and CBP, emphasizing that the record-breaking seizure had prevented an immense quantity of narcotics from reaching Houston streets, where they would have inflicted irreparable harm.

The seizure unfolded on Sunday, February 18, at the Camino Real International Bridge, when a CBP officer flagged a tractor-trailer transporting a purported shipment of drying agent for piglets for further inspection. Subsequent examinations, including canine detection and non-intrusive inspections, led CBP officers to uncover nearly 13,101 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the conveyance. The estimated street value of the seized narcotics amounted to a staggering $117.1 million.

CBP has seized the narcotics, while Homeland Security Investigations special agents have initiated an investigation into the seizure, aiming to dismantle the drug trafficking network responsible for this significant illicit shipment.