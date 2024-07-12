Body found in White Oak Bayou near public walking trail off Studemont, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A death investigation is underway after a body was seen in the White Oak Bayou on Thursday afternoon.

The Houston Police Department said a person reported seeing a body in the water at about 2 p.m.

HPD said its dive team officers were headed to 1900 Studemont St. to recover the body.

The department didn’t provide further details and is investigating the person’s death.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the HPD’s Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.