Bodies of 14-year-old girl and her father recovered from San Jacinto River, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — The bodies of a teenage girl and her father were found during a search for two missing swimmers in the San Jacinto River, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Crews were called to the scene of a possible drowning at 1927 Gulf Pump Road in Crosby around 7 p.m. Sunday after a 38-year-old father and his 14-year-old daughter did not resurface from the water.

Overnight, dive teams recovered a body believed to be the 14-year-old girl, according to Gonzalez.

In an update Monday morning, Gonzalez said the body of an adult male, believed to be her father, was also recovered.

HCSO did not immediately release further details about what led up to the drownings.