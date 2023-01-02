Bizarre Break-In at Spring Branch Bar Leaves Managers Puzzled

Managers of a recently opened bar in Spring Branch are grappling with the peculiar motivations of a brazen burglar who executed a bizarre break-in on the property early Christmas morning. The incident, first reported by KHOU 11’s Stephen Goin, unfolded at The Decoy, where security cameras captured the intruder lifting the outdoor patio gate off its hinges and indulging in a rather unconventional spree.

According to Bar General Manager Miguel Cruz, the mysterious trespasser, equipped with a suitcase, proceeded to change clothes and embarked on an eight-hour escapade around the premises. The man, caught on camera, helped himself to water from the outdoor station and engaged in peculiar activities, including igniting small fires on the bar’s beach volleyball court.

“He went right into the front, got some water from the water filler station, hung out,” shared Cruz, recounting the incident with a laugh. “I’m sure if the TV was on, he probably would’ve stayed all night.”

Throughout his extended stay, the intruder reportedly partook in various activities, from consuming food to tossing around “pornographic materials” while reclining on bar seating. The audacious break-in concluded with the suspect discreetly hiding as a cleaning service arrived, unaware of the unwelcome guest. Fortunately, no harm befell the cleaning crew.

“He had the opportunity to get into the building and do something harmful to our cleaning crew—two ladies—and they had no idea this was happening,” explained Cruz. “We’re grateful. At the end of the day, nobody got hurt.”

As the suspect vanished into the night, he left behind a trail of destruction, with thousands of dollars in damages, according to Goin’s report. The unidentified individual, who remains at large, exited the bar premises with some volleyball equipment in tow.

This incident marks the latest and most peculiar in a series of burglaries targeting bars and restaurants in the Houston area. In early November, a thief targeted Taste of Tel Aviv, an Israeli-owned kosher restaurant in Meyerland, making off with a cash register after breaking through the front door. Initially considered a potential hate crime, authorities later categorized the case as a “straight-up burglary.”