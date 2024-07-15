Argentina vs. Colombia live results, highlights, analysis as Copa América final delayed

Argentina, reigning champions of both the World Cup and the Copa América, and Colombia, unbeaten in 28 matches dating back to 2022, face off Sunday in the final of the 2024 Copa América at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The match kicked off about 9:15 p.m. ET after fans rushed the gates and caused a delay to the originally scheduled 8 p.m. start time.

Colombia’s unbeaten streak continued throughout their run to the final with Los Cafeteros going 2-1-0 in the group stage before beating Brazil on penalties, crushing Panama 5-0, and eliminating Uruguay with a 1-0 win in the semifinals. The last team to beat Colombia? Well, that would be Argentina, whose 1-0 win over Colombia in the 2022 South American World Cup qualifiers was part of the reason they didn’t make it to Qatar that year.

Meanwhile, Argentina’s win helped see them through to the World Cup, which they ultimately won via penalties over France. But it was at the 2021 Copa América when, after 28 barren years, Lionel Messi propelled La Albiceleste to the trophy and on its path of world domination.

Now the two sides meet in a Copa América final for the first time in the tournament’s 108-year history. An Argentina win would secure a record-breaking 16th Copa América trophy while Colombia is looking for just its second championship.

Halftime score: Argentina 0-0 Colombia