An ABC13 Weather Watch Wednesday with more storms expected

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — CenterPoint Energy’s outage tracker shows more than 107,000 customers currently without electricity after severe thunderstorms rolled through Tuesday afternoon. The storms produced damaging straight line winds, hail and heavy rainfall.

The rest of the evening will be quiet with cooler temps and slightly lower humidity. Thunderstorms over west Texas will more than likely run into our rain-cooled atmosphere and weaken. Wednesday afternoon’s storms may be strong again, after our atmosphere has had a chance to recover and become unstable again.

So you say there’s another storm threat Wednesday now?

Yes there is. Initially there was the chance for storms overnight into Wednesday morning, but that chance has since greatly diminished thanks to what happened Tuesday afternoon. However, a few morning showers cant be ruled out. It’s in the afternoon as temperatures rise when pop up showers and storms could develop. While these wont likely be as widespread or as severe, storms Wednesday could still produce heavy rainfall, small hail, gusty winds and thunder and lightning. The storms will be moving slower so the risk of street flooding will be higher.

Could we see more rain this week?

Just about every day this week will feature a chance for rain. The heat dome that has kept the intense heat overhead will shift farther southwest into central Mexico, which opens the door for more rainy and stormy weather systems to move through the eastern part of the state. Those storm chances are pretty conditional, though, so it’s not a daily guarantee for rain or storms.

Hurricane season is right around the corner! Anything I should be aware of now?

There’s nothing threatening in the Gulf of Mexico right now. What you need to know is that NOAA released its Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook for the 2024 season this week. They are predicting an extremely active season with 17-25 named storms, 8-13 hurricanes, and 4-7 major hurricanes possible.

