Americans Split on Trust for Biden vs. Trump in Potential 2024 Showdown, New Poll Reveals

In anticipation of a potential rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 general election, a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll unveils a nation divided on their preferred leadership.

According to the survey conducted through Ipsos’ Knowledge Panel, 36% of Americans express trust in Trump to lead the country effectively, while 33% place their faith in Biden. However, a notable 30% express trust in neither candidate, highlighting a significant segment of undecided voters.

The poll further highlights the comparable and relatively low favorability ratings for both contenders, with 33% holding a favorable impression of Biden compared to 29% for Trump. Remarkably, over one-fifth of Americans (21%) view both presidents unfavorably, suggesting a crucial voting bloc whose decisions could sway the outcome of the 2024 election.

Among those with unfavorable views of both candidates, a substantial majority (72%) express distrust in either to lead the country effectively, while only 19% trust Trump and a mere 9% trust Biden.

President Biden recently made his case for a second term during his third State of the Union address, delivering a spirited speech highlighting his administration’s accomplishments. The address received mixed reviews, with 29% of Americans finding it better than expected, 12% worse, and 24% as expected. Notably, 35% of respondents reported not having heard, seen, or read about the speech.

Analyzing the response among the critical demographic of “double haters” – those with unfavorable views of both candidates – half stated they had no exposure to the speech, while 19% believed Biden exceeded expectations, and 7% thought otherwise.

In evaluating the performance of both presidents on major issues, Americans express varied perspectives. Trump receives higher marks than Biden on the economy (49%-37%), inflation (45%-31%), crime (41%-35%), and immigration, including the U.S.-Mexico border situation (45%-29%).

Conversely, Americans favor Biden over Trump on climate change (42%-33%) and abortion (47%-35%). Notably, 36% of respondents who hold unfavorable views of both candidates approve of Biden’s handling of abortion.

Americans’ approval of how the president is handling the war between Israel and Hamas has gotten worse — decreasing from 41% in October to 30% in the latest poll.

However, those with unfavorable views of both candidates are less likely to approve of Biden’s performance on economic matters (15%), inflation (12%), crime (16%), and immigration (7%).

As the nation remains deeply divided on their preferred leadership, the forthcoming 2024 election promises to be a closely watched and pivotal contest, with undecided voters potentially determining the outcome.