All you need to know about the 2024 All-Star Game

Lone Star State? Not exactly. Many Stars this night will shine so bright (clap, clap, clap, clap), deep in the heart of Texas.

The rosters are (mostly) set and all is just about ready for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The home of the Rangers will host the 94th Midsummer Classic for a game that will have a distinct Texas vibe, from the player uniforms to the concessions and more.

Complete All-Star coverage

• MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard: July 16 on FOX (8 p.m. ET)

• Here are the 2024 All-Star rosters

• Looking for tickets to All-Star events? Visit allstargame.com/tickets

• Team-by-team breakdown of the 2024 All-Stars

• Here are this year’s Home Run Derby participants

The American League will look to rebound from a 3-2 loss last season in Seattle, while the National League will look for back-to-back wins for the first time since it won three straight from 2010-2012.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 All-Star Game.

How can I watch the game?

FOX’s coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the first pitch coming about an hour later.

Who are the starting pitchers?

NL manager Torey Lovullo and AL manager Bruce Bochy will announce their starting pitchers next week.

Chris Sale of the Braves, Ranger Suárez of the Phillies and Shota Imanaga of the Cubs are among the possibilities for the NL, while Corbin Burnes of the Orioles, Garrett Crochet of the White Sox and Seth Lugo of the Royals are among the possibilities in the AL.

Who are the starting position players?

Starting lineups will be announced at a later date, but Lovullo and Bochy will choose their batting orders from these elected starters:

NATIONAL LEAGUE

C: William Contreras (MIL)

1B: Bryce Harper (PHI)

2B: Ketel Marte (AZ)

3B: Alec Bohm (PHI)

SS: Trea Turner (PHI)

OF: Christian Yelich (MIL)

OF: Jurickson Profar (SD)

OF: Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD)

DH: Shohei Ohtani (LAD)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

C: Adley Rutschman (BAL)

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR)

2B: Marcus Semien (TEX)

3B: José Ramírez (CLE)

SS: Gunnar Henderson (BAL)

OF: Aaron Judge (NYY)

OF: Juan Soto (NYY)

OF: Steven Kwan (CLE)

DH: Yordan Alvarez (HOU)

Semien replaced Jose Altuve, who was elected as a starter for his ninth All-Star game nod but will not be appearing in the game due to a sore left hand.

Who are the position player reserves?

^ Denotes a player who is inactive or has chosen not to play

+ Named as a replacement

AMERICAN LEAGUE

C: Salvador Perez (KC)

INF: Carlos Correa (MIN)

INF: Rafael Devers (BOS) ^

INF: Josh Naylor (CLE)

INF: Isaac Paredes (TB)

INF: Willi Castro (MIN) +

INF: Jordan Westburg (BAL) +

INF: Bobby Witt Jr. (KC)

OF: Jarren Duran (BOS)

OF: Riley Greene (DET)

OF: Kyle Tucker (HOU) ^

OF: Anthony Santander (BAL) +

DH: David Fry (CLE)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

C: Will Smith (LAD)

INF: CJ Abrams (WSH)

INF: Pete Alonso (NYM)

INF: Luis Arraez (SD)

INF: Mookie Betts (LAD)

INF: Elly De La Cruz (CIN)

INF: Freddie Freeman (LAD)

INF: Ryan McMahon (COL)

OF: Teoscar Hernández (LAD)

OF: Jackson Merrill (SD)

OF: Heliot Ramos (SF)

OF: Bryan Reynolds (PIT)

DH: Marcell Ozuna (ATL)

Which pitchers were selected?

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Starting pitchers

LHP: Tyler Anderson (LAA)

RHP: Corbin Burnes (BAL)

LHP: Garrett Crochet (CWS)

RHP: Logan Gilbert (SEA)

RHP: Tanner Houck (BOS)

RHP: Seth Lugo (KC)

LHP: Cole Ragans (KC)

LHP: Tarik Skubal (DET)

Relief pitchers

RHP: Emmanuel Clase (CLE)

RHP: Clay Holmes (NYY)

RHP: Mason Miller (OAK)

RHP: Kirby Yates (TEX)

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Starting pitchers

RHP: Tyler Glasnow (LAD) ^

RHP: Hunter Greene (CIN) +

LHP: Shota Imanaga (CHC)

RHP: Reynaldo López (ATL)

LHP: Chris Sale (ATL)

RHP: Paul Skenes (PIT)

LHP: Ranger Suárez (PHI)

RHP: Logan Webb (SF)

RHP: Zack Wheeler (PHI)

Relief pitchers

RHP: Ryan Helsley (STL)

RHP: Jeff Hoffman (PHI)

LHP: Tanner Scott (MIA)

LHP: Matt Strahm (PHI)

RHP: Robert Suarez (SD)

Does the All-Star Game still decide home-field advantage in the World Series?

No. That element was removed as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement before the 2017 season. Since then, the All-Star Game has returned to being an exhibition and home-field advantage in the World Series has gone to the pennant-winner with the better regular-season record.

How many times have the Rangers hosted the All-Star Game?

This is the second time the Rangers have hosted the All-Star Game, the first coming in 1995 when they played at The Ballpark in Arlington. In that game, the NL edged the AL by a 3-2 score and the Marlins’ Jeff Conine (pinch-hit go-ahead homer) was named MVP. This is the first time a defending World Series champion has hosted the All-Star Game since 1939.