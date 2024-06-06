All westbound lanes of Beaumont Highway closed due to 18-wheeler crash, injuring at least 1 person

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A car crash involving an 18-wheeler prompted all westbound lanes to be closed on Beaumont Highway in east Harris County on Thursday afternoon.

Although details are limited, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office told ABC13 that the crash involved a big rig and a passenger car.

SkyEye was above the scene, where skid marks from the 18-wheeler’s tires could be seen, and crews were working to clear the area.

It is unclear how long drivers can expect the road closures to last, but authorities encourage commuters to take alternate routes.

At about 1 p.m., Life Flight landed on the highway, just east of the Sam Houston Tollway, for at least one person.

The sheriff’s office didn’t confirm how many people were injured or the condition of the person being flown to Memorial Hermann.

