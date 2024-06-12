A few scattered storms possible on Wednesday, tropical downpours after Father’s Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — The stormy weather pattern is back over Texas and your chance of getting rain remains on Wednesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday. Gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible, but the main threat will be isolated street flooding. The storms should end as the sun goes down.

Is any severe weather or flooding possible?

Most of the storms that pop up will stay below severe limits, but we can’t rule out a stray wind gust over 50 mph and small hail. Otherwise, you can expect any shower to possibly produce lightning and briefly heavy rainfall that could cause minor street flooding.

How high are rain chances this week?

At this time, rain chances should drop to 30% on Wednesday, and then basically disappear until Father’s Day.

How does the weather look for Father’s Day?

It will be hot, with highs in the low 90s, but there will also be a chance for cooling afternoon thunderstorms. For now, the rain chance is 40%, and those chances could rise significantly after Father’s Day.

What’s happening in the tropics?

We are monitoring two areas of potential development in the Gulf of Mexico. One headed toward Florida and the other over the southwestern Gulf. Some tropical moisture from that system is expected to move into Texas after Father’s Day, increasing our chances for heavy rainfall. For more on that, head to our Daily Tropical Weather Update page.

