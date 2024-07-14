2024 MLB draft tracker live updates: Picks and analysis

The 2024 MLB draft begins at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN, with the Cleveland Guardiansstarting things off with the No. 1 overall pick.

Will the Guardians take one of the SEC sluggers (Georgia’s Charlie Condon, Florida’s Jac Caglianone) atop ESPN MLB draft analyst Kiley McDaniel’s draft rankings or opt for a middle infielder in Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana or West Virginia shortstop JJ Wetherholt?

What will the Cincinnati Reds, Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox do as they follow Cleveland in the top five? And who will be the biggest steals — and stretches — of Day 1?

Follow along for pick-by-pick coverage, with ESPN MLB experts David Schoenfield and Dan Mullen breaking down everything you need to know about who your favorite team took in the first round as the picks come off the board.

Mock Draft |Draft rankings: Top 250| Big question for all 30 teams

Upcoming picks

First round

1. Cleveland Guardians

2. Cincinnati Reds

3. Colorado Rockies

4. Oakland Athletics

5. Chicago White Sox

6. Kansas City Royals

7. St. Louis Cardinals

8. Los Angeles Angels

9. Pittsburgh Pirates

10. Washington Nationals

11. Detroit Tigers

12. Boston Red Sox

13. San Francisco Giants

14. Chicago Cubs

15. Seattle Mariners

16. Miami Marlins

17. Milwaukee Brewers

18. Tampa Bay Rays

19. New York Mets

20. Toronto Blue Jays

21. Minnesota Twins

22. Baltimore Orioles

23. Los Angeles Dodgers

24. Atlanta Braves

25. San Diego Padres

26. New York Yankees

27. Philadelphia Phillies

28. Houston Astros

29. Arizona Diamondbacks

30. Texas Rangers

Prospect Promotion Incentive picks

31. Arizona Diamondbacks (for Corbin Carroll winning ROY)

32. Baltimore Orioles (for Gunnar Hendersonw winning ROY)

Compensation picks

33. Minnesota Twins (Compensation for Sonny Gray)

Competitive balance round A

34. Milwaukee Brewers (Acquired from Orioles in Corbin Burnes trade)

35. Arizona Diamondbacks

36. Cleveland Guardians

37. Pittsburgh Pirates

38. Colorado Rockies

39. Washington Nationals (Acquired from Royals in Hunter Harvey trade)

Second round

40. Oakland Athletics

41. Kansas City Royals

42. Colorado Rockies

43. Chicago White Sox

44. Washington Nationals

45. Los Angeles Angels

46. New York Mets

47. Pittsburgh Pirates

48. Cleveland Guardians

49. Detroit Tigers

50. Boston Red Sox

51. Cincinnati Reds

52. San Diego Padres

53. New York Yankees

54. Chicago Cubs

55. Seattle Mariners 56. Miami Marlins

57. Milwaukee Brewers

58. Tampa Bay Rays

59. Toronto Blue Jays

60. Minnesota Twins

61. Baltimore Orioles

62. Atlanta Braves

63. Philadelphia Phillies

64. Arizona Diamondbacks

65. Texas Rangers

Competitive balance round B

66. Tampa Bay Rays

67. Milwaukee Brewers

68. Chicago White Sox (Acquired from Mariners in Gregory Santos trade)

69. Minnesota Twins

70. Miami Marlins

71. Cincinnati Reds

72. Detroit Tigers

73. Oakland Athletics

Compensation picks

74. Los Angeles Angels (For Shohei Ohtani)