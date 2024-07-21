1 escaped, 3 feared missing after car reportedly driven off Pier 21 in Galveston Sunday, police say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) — Authorities fear at least three people may still be inside a car that was driven off Pier 21 in Galveston early Sunday morning.

According to Lt. Jeff Banks, the Galveston Police Department received a call about a vehicle that drove through the chain and into the water at 21st Street and Harborside Drive around 1 a.m.

Investigators arrived and learned at least one man, identified as the driver, escaped and told police that there were still three others inside.

Banks said he estimates the water is about 20 to 30 feet deep.

Port of Galveston Police and the U.S. Coast Guard joined the search using helicopters, boats, and dive teams. As of 6:15 a.m., Banks told ABC13 that they had located the vehicle, but it was still underwater.

Crews had to wait for several cruise ships to pass before they could begin their efforts to retrieve the car. Banks said they have not confirmed if additional people are inside the vehicle. If they are, the outcome is likely grim since the car has been underwater for hours.

Galveston PD said the driver was transported to the hospital, where investigators are interviewing him. They are still working to find out the cause and whether the driver was intoxicated at the time of the incident