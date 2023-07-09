Injury-Plagued Bengals Fall to Ravens in AFC Clash: Burrow’s Wrist Woes Add to Misery

In a challenging AFC showdown against the Ravens, the Bengals faced a tough loss with quarterback Joe Burrow sidelined due to a wrist injury, and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt also out with a quad injury. Despite the Ravens losing key players like Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews and quarterback Lamar Jackson needing ankle treatment, the Bengals endured a game of attrition, falling 34-20.

Zac Taylor attributed Burrow’s injury to a sprained wrist, likely sustained during the game. The Bengals, now at 5-5, not only suffered on the scoreboard but also added more names to their injury list, making their bid for a third straight AFC North title less than one percent likely.

After Burrow’s departure in the first half, backup Jake Browning struggled to generate momentum, and the Ravens capitalized with an 80-yard touchdown drive, taking a 21-10 halftime lead. The Bengals’ secondary faced challenges, with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson making seven passes of at least 20 yards.

Burrow’s promising performance before his injury, completing his last seven passes and leading an 82-yard touchdown drive, added to the frustration. The Bengals, plagued by injuries and defensive struggles, couldn’t recover, ending the first half with a significant deficit.

The Bengals’ woes continued as they failed to score a touchdown on their first possession for the sixth consecutive game. Kicker Evan McPherson’s successful 50-yard field goal narrowed the gap, but missed opportunities and defensive challenges haunted the Bengals throughout the game.

Despite unexpected standout performances, such as Trey Hendrickson’s impactful plays, the Bengals couldn’t overcome the Ravens’ resilience. In a game packed with injuries and missed opportunities, the Bengals faced a daunting first half, leaving their playoff aspirations hanging by a thread.