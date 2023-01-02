Yolanda Saldivar Breaks Silence on Selena’s Death in Upcoming Oxygen True Crime Series

In a riveting exploration of one of music’s most tragic chapters, Oxygen True Crime’s latest documentary series delves into the murder of Tejano sensation Selena Quintanilla Perez, offering unprecedented insights from her convicted killer, Yolanda Saldivar.

Titled “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them,” the two-part series provides a nuanced examination of the events leading to Selena’s untimely demise, as recounted by Saldivar herself. Scheduled to premiere on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., with subsequent episodes airing on Feb. 18, the series promises to shed new light on the complexities surrounding the case.

Saldivar, who is eligible for parole next year, offers her perspective on the fateful encounter that culminated in Selena’s tragic death, aiming to “set the story straight” after years of silence. The documentary crew also engages with members of Saldivar’s family, who share previously unseen documents and recordings, unveiling untold facets of the tragedy.

The murder, which occurred on March 31, 1995, shook the world as Selena’s promising career was abruptly cut short. Saldivar, a close confidante of the beloved singer, stands convicted of first-degree murder, having fatally shot Selena during a confrontation over financial matters.

However, the series ventures beyond the sensational headlines, inviting scrutiny from Corpus Christi Police Department detectives who challenge the validity of the new revelations. Despite Saldivar’s claims and her family’s assertions of an accidental shooting, law enforcement officials maintain their stance on her rightful conviction.

As anticipation builds for the documentary’s release, audiences can expect a comprehensive examination of a case that continues to captivate public interest decades later. With exclusive access to firsthand accounts and archival material, “Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them” promises to offer fresh perspectives on a tragic saga that left an indelible mark on music history.

In tandem with the documentary premiere, fans of Selena Quintanilla Perez can immerse themselves in her enduring legacy through a new art exhibit titled “Siempre Selena” at the El Paso Museum of Art, running from Feb. 15 to Feb. 9, 2025. As her memory lives on through her music and cultural impact, this exhibit serves as a poignant tribute to the enduring spirit of the beloved Tejano singer.