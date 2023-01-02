Winter Chill Returns to Houston, Valentine’s Day Weather Expected to Be Favorable

The familiar bite of winter is making its presence known once again in Houston, as temperatures are expected to drop low enough for frost to form on Tuesday morning.

Under clear skies and with a gentle breeze, patchy frost may develop, particularly in areas outside the urban heat island effect of the city’s more developed regions. Despite the chilly start, Tuesday promises to be another day filled with abundant sunshine, with temperatures climbing into the mid-60s by the afternoon.

As residents make plans for Valentine’s Day, the weather outlook remains favorable. Dry conditions are anticipated, with morning lows in the mid-40s and daytime highs reaching around 70 degrees. A picturesque day awaits, with a mix of sun and clouds setting the stage for romantic outings ahead of an approaching rainy weather system.

Looking ahead to the next significant rainfall, it appears that Friday into early Saturday will see the arrival of the next rainmaker. While the heaviest precipitation is expected to remain offshore, most of Southeast Texas can anticipate rainfall averaging less than an inch.

Despite the gradual transition into spring, concerns linger about the potential for further freezes. Although the current 10-day forecast for Houston doesn’t include any freezes, the possibility of frost remains, particularly on Tuesday and Sunday mornings. Temperatures are projected to dip into the mid-to-upper 30s, likely leading to frost formation on the ground and rooftops. While a light freeze is conceivable for some areas on Sunday morning, a hard freeze isn’t anticipated due to the absence of significant arctic air in the approaching weather system.

As winter maintains its grip for a bit longer, residents are advised to stay vigilant and prepare for potential frosty mornings ahead.