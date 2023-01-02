Whataburger Launches New Coffee Line and Chicken Wings

Whataburger, the beloved burger chain, has rolled out an exciting new menu for its San Antonio patrons, featuring an array of iced coffee drinks and a delectable line of chicken wings known as Whatawings. The new offerings aim to cater to coffee enthusiasts 24/7 and bring a flavorful twist to the chicken wing scene.

Whataburger’s executive chef James Sanchez shared that the inspiration for the Whatawings lineup emerged from an initial plan to release only buffalo and sweet and spicy flavors. However, after a resounding positive response from test audiences, the chain decided to include honey barbecue and honey butter flavors in the lineup. Guests can now savor Whatawings in these four tempting varieties.

Meanwhile, the coffee aficionados in the San Antonio, New Braunfels, and San Marcos areas can indulge in Whataburger’s new line of iced coffees, available in vanilla, mocha, and caramel flavors. Additionally, a carefully crafted blend of hot coffee is on the menu. Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman, a San Antonio-born coffee expert known for developing bottled Quick Sip Cold Brew Coffee, led the charge in creating this exclusive 100-percent Arabica bean blend. The blend, with beans sourced from Colombia, Honduras, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, is tailored for both hot and iced preparations.

Offering versatility, Whataburger’s new coffee can be enjoyed black, with sweet cream, or customized with vanilla, caramel, or mocha-flavored syrups. The 16-ounce option is priced at $3.69, while the 20-ounce variant is available for $3.99. Most notably, these coffee delights are available around the clock, addressing the void of late-night coffee options in the Alamo City.

Jacob Hurrell-Zitelman’s expertise ensures that Whataburger’s coffee offerings deliver a rich and satisfying experience to customers. The new coffee line is a testament to Whataburger’s commitment to meeting the diverse tastes of its patrons.