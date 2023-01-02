What Is a FICO Score and How Does ItAffect Your Credit?

By: Michael Esparza

If you have ever applied for a loan, a credit card, or any other form of credit, you have probably heard of the term FICO score. But what exactly is a FICO score and why is it important for your financial health?

A three-digit FICO score, often simply referred to as a credit score, is a numerical representation of an individual’s creditworthiness. It is a crucial financial metric that lenders, creditors, and financial institutions use to assess the risk associated with lending money or extending credit to consumers. The term “FICO” is an acronym derived from the company that developed this scoring model, the Fair Isaac Corporation.

FICO scores range from 300 to 850, with higher scores indicating better credit. A FICO score of 670 to 739 is generally considered good credit, while a score of 740 to 850 is considered excellent credit. Lenders use FICO scores to help them decide whether to approve your loan application and what interest rate to charge you. A higher FICO score can help you qualify for lower interest rates and better loan terms.

FICO scores are based on five main factors that reflect your credit behavior:

Payment History (35%): This is the most significant factor in assessing whether you have made on-time payments on your credit accounts, such as loans and credit cards.

Credit Utilization/Amounts Owed (30%): This factor examines the amount of credit you are currently using compared to your total available credit limits. Lower utilization rates are generally better for your score.

Length of Credit History (15%): Longer credit histories tend to have a positive impact on your score.

Credit Mix (10%): Having a diverse mix of credit types, such as credit cards, installment loans, and mortgages, can positively impact your score.

New Credit (10%): Opening multiple new credit accounts in a short period can negatively affect your score.

Each factor has a different impact on your FICO score depending on your overall credit profile. For example, if you have a long and positive credit history, a few late payments may not hurt your score as much as if you have a short and negative credit history. You can check your FICO score for free once a year from each of the three major credit bureaus. You can also get your FICO score from many lenders and credit card companies.

Here are some tips for improving your FICO score:

Pay your bills on time and in full every month.

Keep your credit utilization low. This means using less than 30% of your available credit.

Keep your credit history long. Avoid opening too many new credit accounts in a short period of time.

Have a mix of different types of credit.

Check your credit reports regularly for errors and dispute them if you find any.

A FICO score is a key indicator of your financial health and reputation. By understanding what it is and how it works, you can take charge of your credit and achieve your financial goals. Improving your FICO score can take time, but it is worth it in the long run. A good FICO score can help you qualify for lower interest rates on loans and credit cards, save money on insurance premiums, and get approved for apartments and housing. Maintaining a good credit score can open doors to better financial opportunities, while a poor score can limit access to credit and lead to less favorable terms and higher borrowing costs. Therefore, understanding and managing your credit responsibly is essential for your financial well-being.