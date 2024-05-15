WEATHER WATCH: Heavy thunderstorms likely to return on Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Enjoy the sunshine and lower humidity while we have it because tropical moisture surging back in Thursday brings the potential for more heavy downpours and street flooding.

Temperatures Wednesday morning will again drop into the lower 60s under a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog is possible for the morning drive, especially in rural parts of Southeast Texas. A few cirrus clouds return in the afternoon, but it will be another dry and warm afternoon. That all changes on Thursday as our next storm system blows in.

Will the storms bring more flooding and severe weather?

Heavy rain that could flood streets is looking like the primary threat with this round of storms, but there will be a secondary threat of severe weather, too. At this time, we expect one to three inches of rain to be common, with over six inches possible in spots. The highest rainfall accumulations look to occur north of I-10 in the exact spots we don’t need anymore rain. While the timing could change, it looks like the storms will be biased toward the late afternoon and evening hours.

When will the storms clear out?

Many locations north of I-10 should be storm-free by Friday morning, but there could be lingering thunderstorms south of I-10 for the Friday morning commute.

How is the weekend shaping up?

All things considered, it’s looking like a great weekend for outdoor activities if you can survive the mosquito swarms! Morning lows will dip into the 60s both Saturday and Sunday with afternoon highs in the low 90s. We’ll get plenty of sunshine under a sunny to mostly sunny sky, and no rain is expected.

This story comes from our news partner ABC13 Houston.