Weather Alert: Rising Rain Chances and Potential Severe Storms Threaten Southeast Texas, Continuing Through the Weekend

Following a chilly morning today, temperatures are set to reach the low 60s in the afternoon, accompanied by an increase in sunshine. However, as the week progresses and temperatures rise, the likelihood of rain also intensifies. Thursday, in particular, poses the potential for strong to severe storms, as closely monitored by the ABC13 Weather Team and highlighted by the Storm Prediction Center for southeast Texas. The region may experience scattered strong to severe storms on Thursday, bringing threats of damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. The anticipated timing for these storms spans from as early as 9 a.m. to sunset.

Looking ahead, rain chances persist through the weekend, marking the onset of an unsettled weather pattern. Rainfall totals across southeast Texas could vary significantly, with western counties expecting around half an inch to an inch from Thursday through Sunday. Meanwhile, eastern counties might see higher amounts ranging from 2 to 4 inches. Stay weather-aware as the week unfolds.